Former host and TV favourite Katy Hill, who joined the legendary series as a presenter for six years in 1995, thanked the show for the ‘life changing opportunities’ it presented her with.

Elsewhere, Helen Skelton, who presented Blue Peter from 2008-2013, urged people to tune into Blue Peter for its 60th celebrations, and Anthea Turner posted a throwback snap with Diane Louise Jordan and John Leslie.

A series of special events have been planned to celebrate the world’s longest-running children’s show's sixth decade on our screens.

Current host Radzi Chinyanganya is fronting the popular CBeebies Bedtime Stories slot.

Meanwhile BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin tweeted her 137,000 followers, asking them to share their experiences of the well-loved show.

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to share their nostalgic memories of the iconic show...

And the more senior of Blue Peter’s fanbase took a trip down memory lane as a team of former hosts, including Konnie Huq and Simon Thomas, reunited on BBC’s The One Show, alongside regular host and former Blue Peter stalwart Matt Baker.

The show saw the presenters relive some of Blue Peter’s more memorable moments – including when Baker and Thomas failed to open the studio doors when dressed in full German lederhosen, and of course, the infamous baby elephant.

A series of well-known faces also took part in trying to recreate the infamous Blue Peter makes – with Anthea Turner’s toilet-roll carbon copy of Thunderbird’s Tracy Island the make in question.

Loading up on sticky back plastic, Al Murray, Jon Richardson, Michael Ball and Alex Jones cracked on in trying to recreate the piece.