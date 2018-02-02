Designed by Henry Holland, the new pin will be a limited edition badge and only awarded within the special 60th year. It is the first time in the show’s history that the iconic shield badge shape has been replaced.

Blue Peter’s young fans will need to complete certain tasks to earn this exclusive badge, including telling the programme about an amazing experience they’ve had, inspiring others to think about the world around them, explaining how they help other people, speaking to their friends and family about what they remember about Blue Peter, and what they will do to celebrate Blue Peter’s Big Birthday.

"I don’t know a single person who didn’t grow up with Blue Peter as their cultural reference point and backdrop to their childhood. It’s a British institution and I’m so thrilled to be a part of the story with this project" Holland said. "As the badge design is in honour of the Diamond year I wanted to reflect this in the design creating something that was extra special and perfect for everyone’s inner magpie!”

We think it's safe to say he has most definitely succeeded.

How can I get a Blue Peter badge?

That's the question we've all been asking and it turns out the answer is pretty simple. There are currently 7 different types of badge you can apply for via the CBBC website.

You can apply for the Diamond Badge right now, but you'll have to already have another Blue Peter badge first.

A Blue Badge is awarded for "sending interesting letters, stories, makes, pictures, poems, good ideas for the programme, and for having appeared on Blue Peter" while a Green Badge is awarded for "sending in letters, pictures and makes that are about the environment, conservation or nature".

The Silver Badge is an upgrade for Blue Badge winners. "If you won a Blue badge for an interesting letter or email, you could win a Silver badge by sending us something different such as a make, picture or a poem," the CBBC website reads.

Orange Badges are given to the winners and runners up of Blue Peter Competitions and Purple Badges are presented to children who send in reviews of Blue Peter episodes.

The Gold Badge - which is the rarest of the lot - is given "in exceptional circumstances for outstanding achievements, for example being solely responsible for saving someone's life, or showing amazing and unique bravery, courage and citizenship." They're also sometimes awarded to adults who are considered "role models" who inspire the nation's children.