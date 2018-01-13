Children’s telly has often led the way in matters of equality, with grown-up TV playing catch-up. Kids’ television was getting cheekier in many ways, too, with more anarchic offerings becoming part of the norm.

The digital switchover had not yet occurred, which also had many implications for kids’ telly. Budgets for UK kids’ programming were often bigger, which boosted content and quality.

Although there were dedicated non-terrestrial children’s channels, there was a lot less on offer back then and, with less YouTube/social-media content vying for attention, programming felt less “diluted”.

More like this

It was an era that embraced both a little bit of the straightness and discipline of yesteryear and also the progressiveness and choice of today. The best of all worlds.

Advertisement

By Konnie Huq