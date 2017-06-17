The accolades - handed out in the centenary year of the Order of the British Empire – have been a long time coming to Connolly and Walters. It’s been 14 years since the stand-up was awarded a CBE and nine years after the Educating Rita actress received the same accolade in 2008.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling joins ex-Beatle Sir Paul McCartney and celebrity chef Delia Smith as one of the nine new members of the Order of the Companions of Honour.

There are OBEs for Britain's Got Talent judge and comedian David Walliams, alongside actresses Sarah Lancashire and Patricia Hodge. Tennis coach and Strictly Come Dancing star Judy Murray (mother to Andy) has also received the award.

And ahead of headlining the Glastonbury festival, Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been awarded an MBE for services to music and charity. The same recognition was given to Brit singer Emeli Sande for her services to music.

Adele Emily Sande MBE. Thank you ❤️ I pray I can play a part in making your dreams a reality. pic.twitter.com/So4a9ZT937 — Emeli Sande (@emelisande) June 16, 2017

The stars are among the 1,109 names honoured with an award, of which there are eight different types. This includes Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

It’s the most diverse set of honours to be released by the Queen: around half are female, 10% come from a black and minority ethnic background and 6.5% self-identify as having a disability.