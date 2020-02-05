Here's everything you need to know about The Big Narstie Show.

When is The Big Narstie Show on?

The Big Narstie Show launches Friday 7th February 2020 on Channel 4 at 11.05pm.

There will be six episodes in the third season, following suit for previous seasons.

More like this

Who is appearing as a guest on The Big Narstie Show?

So far, Gemma Collins, Vinnie Jones and Guz Khan have been confirmed for the first episode.

In the second instalment, set to air on 14th February, Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will join Joel Dommett, Samson Kayo and M Huncho.

Further guests will be announced in due course.

How to watch The Big Narstie Show

The Big Narstie Show can be seen on Channel 4 every Friday at 11.05pm.

Those who miss the original transmission can catch up with all the raucous action on All 4.

What's it about?

A studio chat show for the social media generation, The Big Narstie Show will see the MC giving his unique take on the biggest news of the week alongside showbiz gossip, current trends and even food.

He has previously been joined by the likes of Ed Sheeran, OT Fagbenle, Sherrie Silver, Keith Leon and Krept & Konan.

Commissioning editor Syeda Irtizaali said previously: “I can safely say the pilot was like nothing else on television – mad, funny, anarchic and utterly distinctive – and I am delighted that we now get to spend quality time in the company of the indomitable and brilliant Big Narstie. This series is going to be a real treat.”

Who will be hosting?

Well, of course the main man will be the titular Big Narstie – but he won’t be presenting alone. He’ll have a co-host in the form of comedian Mo Gilligan.

Advertisement

The Big Narstie Show is on Fridays at 11.05pm on Channel 4