It, of course, wouldn't be an episode of The Big Fat Quiz of the Year without the Mitchell Brook Primary, who will return once more alongside the addition of new rounds and VTs.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2024 and when you can tune in this December.

When is The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2024 on TV?

Jimmy Carr and Gladiators. Channel 4

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2024 will be back on Friday 27th December at 9pm on Channel 4.

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2024 line-up

There is a host of familiar faces taking part in this year's show as they join Jimmy to look back on 2024.

Those part of the 2024 panel are:

Richard Ayoade

Rob Beckett

Katherine Ryan

Chris McCausland

Judi Love

Maisie Adam

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2024 questions

Maisie Adam and Chris McCausland. Channel 4

While Channel 4 doesn't reveal every question that will be answered, British Comedy Guide offered an idea of what to expect.

"What did Rishi Sunak say he went without as a child? What did Andy Murray post online after his retirement? What music trend dominated the summer, and why were people looking for a man in finance?"

Based on first-look images of the episode, questions around The Traitors and Gladiators can be expected too.

Look forward to all that and more in this year's episode!

Is there a trailer for The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2024?

There is not yet a trailer for The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2024. We'll be sure to keep this page updated if one is released closer to the time.

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2024 airs on Friday 27th December at 9pm on Channel 4.

