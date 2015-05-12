Occupation: Model

Loves: Being himself, his mum (she's tattooed on his foot), Instagram

Hates: Opinionated and judgemental people

Fun fact: At 5'7, he is a 'short model'. Once took a selfie with Lady Gaga's dog.

He says:

I am good friends with some of the people from TOWIE like Joey Essex, Sam Faiers and Gemma Collins, but I have met the likes of Lady Gaga who I met through my friend who styles her.

I really want a swanky apartment with a walk- in wardrobe and a dog. I'd love to accomplish my mum understanding me more and if I become a celebrity from this then I'll elevate that every year.

Almost famous:

Here he is posing with Rita Ora.

So mi like it @AARON_FREW (Vine by Ella Dror) https://t.co/wXeNUh8d6b

— dirtyginger (@HunterBradt) April 26, 2015

And here he is dancing around in his skivvies.