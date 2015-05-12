Big Brother Timebomb: meet Aaron Frew
He took a selfie with Lady Gaga's dog
Name: Aaron Frew
Age: 24
Occupation: Model
Loves: Being himself, his mum (she's tattooed on his foot), Instagram
Hates: Opinionated and judgemental people
Fun fact: At 5'7, he is a 'short model'. Once took a selfie with Lady Gaga's dog.
He says:
I am good friends with some of the people from TOWIE like Joey Essex, Sam Faiers and Gemma Collins, but I have met the likes of Lady Gaga who I met through my friend who styles her.
I really want a swanky apartment with a walk- in wardrobe and a dog. I'd love to accomplish my mum understanding me more and if I become a celebrity from this then I'll elevate that every year.
Almost famous:
Here he is posing with Rita Ora.
So mi like it @AARON_FREW (Vine by Ella Dror) https://t.co/wXeNUh8d6b
— dirtyginger (@HunterBradt) April 26, 2015
And here he is dancing around in his skivvies.