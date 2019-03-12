E4 will air the episode at a later date in the UK.

The seven-time Emmy-winning sitcom starring Jim Parsons is coming to an end after 12 series, and his co-star Mayim Bialik recently spoke about the “grief” she will feel when bidding farewell to the show.

However, the show’s spin-off, Young Sheldon, was recently renewed for a third and fourth series.

More like this

Parsons will continue to narrate the series as Sheldon while Iain Armitage plays the younger version of his character on-screen.

In February CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl also hinted that another spin-off series could be considered.

Advertisement

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS in the US and on E4 and Netflix in the UK