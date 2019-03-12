The date for The Big Bang Theory's final ever episode has been confirmed
The end is in sight for the seven-time Emmy-winning sitcom
The last ever episode of The Big Bang Theory has a release date, meaning the countdown has officially begun to wave goodbye to Sheldon, Penny, Leonard and the gang.
A tweet from the show’s official Twitter account revealed that the hour-long finale will air on the US channel CBS on Thursday 16th May at 8pm Eastern Time.
E4 will air the episode at a later date in the UK.
- Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons reveals why the cast wanted the show to end
The seven-time Emmy-winning sitcom starring Jim Parsons is coming to an end after 12 series, and his co-star Mayim Bialik recently spoke about the “grief” she will feel when bidding farewell to the show.
However, the show’s spin-off, Young Sheldon, was recently renewed for a third and fourth series.
Parsons will continue to narrate the series as Sheldon while Iain Armitage plays the younger version of his character on-screen.
In February CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl also hinted that another spin-off series could be considered.
The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS in the US and on E4 and Netflix in the UK