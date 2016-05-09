Benedict Cumberbatch talks shirtless Shakespeare in this week's Radio Times
Also inside this week's magazine: Chris Packham, Claudia Winkleman, James McAvoy, Eurovision and EastEnders Dominic Treadwell-Collins on killing off Peggy Mitchell
Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch is in this week's Radio Times magazine, discussing his latest project The Hollow Crown, which sees him play iconic Shakespeare villain Richard III.
The 39-year-old talks about the reasons he took on the tough role – "It has some of the most extraordinary, visceral, gut-punching language" – before going on to discuss the "extraordinary bit of serendipity" which led to him being present at the "burial of a king."
Also in this week's magazine, Chris Packham opens up in a searingly honest interview about the loss of animals and how he copes with Aspergers; Nina Stibbe talks the BBC bringing her tale to the small screen; The Great British Sewing Bee's new judge Esme Young discusses the problem with Primark; James McAvoy remembers shaving his head while FaceTiming Patrick Stewart; and EastEnders boss Dominic Treadwell-Collins explains why he's killing off Peggy Mitchell.
Not forgetting this weekend's big entertainment event: Eurovision. We've got the Swedish ambassador talking about the "glitter and extravaganza" that is the annual singing competition. "It baffles me that the UK no longer tries hard to win the contest," she writes. "Especially as the UK has one of the best music industries in the world."
