"We wanted to play a little bit with their characteristics," explained Diaz as this year's celebrities – from Jeremy Vine to Carol Kirkwood – worked on their Strictly poses in front of the cameras.

See how the brand new cover came to life below...

... and pick up a copy of the finished product from Tuesday 22nd September.

More like this

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday 25th September at 9:00pm on BBC1

Former Strictly star Robin Windsor and more will be at the Radio Times Festival on Sunday 27th September Tickets are available here.