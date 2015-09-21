Behind the scenes at the Radio Times Strictly 2015 cover shoot
As the class of 2015 star strut their stuff on this week's front cover, we whisk you behind the camera
This week's issue of Radio Times is extra special – and extra sparkly – because our cover stars are 2015's Strictly Come Dancing couples.
Photographer Neale Haynes and art director Marlene Diaz decided to do two covers: one with this year's female contestants and another with their male rivals.
"We wanted to play a little bit with their characteristics," explained Diaz as this year's celebrities – from Jeremy Vine to Carol Kirkwood – worked on their Strictly poses in front of the cameras.
See how the brand new cover came to life below...
... and pick up a copy of the finished product from Tuesday 22nd September.
Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday 25th September at 9:00pm on BBC1