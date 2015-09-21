This week's issue of Radio Times is extra special – and extra sparkly – because our cover stars are 2015's Strictly Come Dancing couples.

Photographer Neale Haynes and art director Marlene Diaz decided to do two covers: one with this year's female contestants and another with their male rivals.

"We wanted to play a little bit with their characteristics," explained Diaz as this year's celebrities – from Jeremy Vine to Carol Kirkwood – worked on their Strictly poses in front of the cameras.

See how the brand new cover came to life below...

... and pick up a copy of the finished product from Tuesday 22nd September.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday 25th September at 9:00pm on BBC1

Former Strictly star Robin Windsor and more will be at the Radio Times Festival on Sunday 27th September Tickets are available here.

