Bear’s bubble has been burst however, as Lillie – despite saying she wouldn’t – has appeared in the house to tell him a few home truths.

“You humiliated me,” Lillie tells Bear during day two of this week’s shopping task. The two became an item while filming MTV series Ex on the Beach’s fifth series, which premiered earlier this week.

“How could you do that to me and my family? You asked me to be there when you got out.... I supported you 100%. This is a joke at my expense,” she adds.

CBB appears to be having a little fun of its own with Bear, given he is sat with a pile of doughnuts on his head throughout. Just desserts and all that.

Getting tearful in the Diary Room later, Bear admits: “I would have married her... it's not fair on her...

“It took me 26 years to find someone who loves me...she's had a lucky escape from me,” he adds.

Lillie has thanked fans online for their support and has already confirmed there’s no going back for her with Bear.

Perhaps this could be a new format for Ex on the Beach, which will now air the beginnings of this doomed relationship: a backwards look at their love before it all crumbles…

Uplifting, right?

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 5