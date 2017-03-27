BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Burton Constable Hall in Hull is coming to BBC Radio 1, TV and online on the 27th and 28th May, with the likes of Katy Perry, Little Mix, Kings of Leon and Stormzy set to perform – and there’s also a chance you could be there in person.

50,000 tickets will be available from 9.10am on Monday 10 April on Ticketmaster: the tickets are free, but there will be an 'admin' fee of £8.50 to cover ticket processing costs.