BBC Proms 2023 schedule: Full programme of events
BBC Proms is back in 2023 with an incredible line up.
The Proms is back for 2023, and has announced its full schedule.
From Friday 14th July until Saturday 9th September, some of the best musicians and orchestras from around the world will be performing during the BBC Proms 2023.
While the core events will be held at the festival’s home venue, London’s Royal Albert Hall, there will also be numerous performances held across the UK, including Derry’s Guildhall and Sage Gateshead.
Fans can expect the usual blend of contemporary and classical musical talent, with the team behind Horrible Histories bringing ’Orrible Opera to the Proms, featuring the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus.
In addition, contemporary singers Rufus Wainwright, Self Esteem, and Jon Hopkins have also been announced as part of the line-up.
Of course, there'll be plenty to please fans of classical music, too, with international ensembles such as the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Budapest Festival Orchestra set to perform.
Meanwhile, fans can expect the Proms' Last Night celebration, which was scrapped last year because of the death of the Queen, to be in its usual format, with the likes of Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory.
Read on to discover the full schedule of classical concerts coming to you from the BBC Proms this summer.
BBC Proms 2023 schedule
Friday 14th July, 7:00pm – Prom 1 – First Night of the Proms 2023
Saturday 15th July, 2:00pm – Proms at Londonderry: William Byrd
Saturday 15th July, 8:00pm – Prom 2 – Northern Soul
Sunday 16th July, 11:00am – Prom 3 – Benjamin Grosvenor piano recital
Sunday 16th July, 7:30pm – Prom 4 – Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Monday 17th July, 11:00am – Prom 5 – Bruch’s First Violin Concerto
Tuesday 18th July, 7:30pm – Prom 6 – Sir Stephen Hough plays Rachmaninov
Wednesday 19th July, 7:00pm – Prom 7 – Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony
Thursday 20th July, 7:30pm – Prom 8 – Impressions of Spain
Friday 21st July, 7:30pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead – Self Esteem and the Royal Northern Sinfonia
Friday 21st July, 8:00pm – Prom 9 – Mariza sings Fado
Friday 21st July, 10:00pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead – Yazz Ahmed and Arun Ghosh
Saturday 22nd July, 2:00pm – Prom 10 – Horrible Histories: ’Orrible Opera
Saturday 22nd July, 6:00pm – Prom 11 – Horrible Histories: ’Orrible Opera
Saturday 22nd July, 7:30pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead – Missy Mazzoli, Mozart and Brahms
Saturday 22nd July, 10:15pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead – Voices of the River’s Edge
Sunday 23rd July, 2:00pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead – Reginald Mobley sings African American spirituals
Sunday 23rd July, 3:00pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead – CBeebies: Ocean Adventure
Sunday 23rd July, 7:30pm – Prom 12 – Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony
Monday 24th July, 7:30pm – Prom 13 – Tchaikovsky’s ‘Pathétique’ Symphony
Tuesday 25th July, 7pm – Prom 14 – Elgar’s ‘Enigma’ Variations
Tuesday 25th July, 10:15pm – Prom 15 – Late Night: Moon and Stars
Wednesday 26th July, 7:30pm – Prom 16 – The Hallé performs Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony
Thursday 27th July, 7:30pm – Prom 17 – Orff’s Carmina burana
Friday 28th July, 7:30pm – Prom 18 – Lata Mangeshkar: Bollywood Legend
Saturday 29th July, 6:30pm – Prom 19 – Mendelssohn’s ‘Elijah’
Sunday 30th July, 2pm – Proms at Aberystwyth
Sunday 30th July, 7:30pm – Prom 20 – Daniil Trifonov plays Mason Bates
Monday 31st July, 7:30pm – Prom 21 – Adams, Copland and Skye
Tuesday 1st August, 7:00pm – Prom 22 – Isata Kanneh-Mason plays Prokofiev
Tuesday 1st August, 10:15pm – Prom 23 – NYO Jazz (USA) with Dee Dee Bridgewater
Wednesday 2nd August, 7:30pm – Prom 24 – Felix Klieser plays Mozart
Thursday 3rd August, 11:30pm – Prom 25 – Relaxed Prom
Thursday 3rd August, 7:30pm – Prom 26 – Sibelius’s First Symphony
Friday 4th August, 7:30pm – Prom 27 – Yuja Wang plays Rachmaninov
Saturday 5th August, 7:30pm – Prom 28 – National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain
Sunday 6th August, 11:00am – Prom 29 – Mozart’s Mass in C minor
Sunday 6th August, 3:00pm – Proms at Dewsbury
Sunday 6th August, 7:30pm – Prom 30 – Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto
Monday 7th August, 7:00pm – Prom 31 – Poulenc’s Dialogues of the Carmelites
Tuesday 8th August, 7:00pm – Prom 32 – Holst’s The Planets
Wednesday 9th August, 7:00pm – Prom 33 – Rachmaninov, Mahler-Werfel and Pejačević
Wednesday 9th August, 10:15pm – Prom 34 – Mindful Mix Prom
Thursday 10th August, 7:30pm – Prom 35 – Mahler’s 10th Symphony
Friday 11th August, 7:30pm – Prom 36 – A Space Odyssey
Saturday 12th August, 7:30pm – Prom 37 – Budapest Festival Orchestra
Sunday 13th August, 2:00pm – Prom 38 – Audience Choice
Sunday 13th August, 7:30pm – Prom 39 – Ligeti, Bartók and Beethoven
Monday 14th August, 7:30pm – Prom 40 – Martin Helmchen plays Brahms
Tuesday 15th August, 7:30pm – Prom 41 – Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto
Wednesday 16th August, 7:30pm – Prom 42 – Elgar, Chopin and Strauss
Monday 17th August, 7:30pm – Prom 43 – György Kurtág’s Endgame
Friday 18th August, 7:30pm – Prom 44 – Stravinsky’s The Firebird
Saturday 19th August, 7:00pm – Prom 45 – Mahler’s Third Symphony
Sunday 20th August, 10:15pm – Prom 46 – Manchester Collective: Neon
Saturday 19th August, 7:30pm – Prom 47 – Les Siècles plays Ligeti and Mozart
Monday 21st August, 8:00pm – Prom 48 – Stevie Wonder's Innervisions with Jules Buckley Orchestra and Cory Henry
Tuesday 22nd August, 7:30pm – Prom 49 – Schumann’s Das Paradies und die Peri
Wednesday 23rd August, 7:00pm – Prom 50 – Handel’s Samson
Thursday 24th August, 7:30pm – Prom 51 – Weir, Schumann and Elgar with the BBC Symphony Orchestra
Friday 25th August, 6:30pm – Prom 52 – The Boston Symphony Orchestra play Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony
Friday 25th August, 10:15pm – Prom 53 – Late Night Bach
Friday 26th August, 2:00pm – Prom 54 – Organ Recital with Isabelle Demers
Saturday 26th August, 7:30pm – Prom 55 – Gershwin’s Piano Concerto
Sunday 27th August, 2:00pm – Proms at Truro
Sunday 27th August, 7:30pm – Prom 56 – Rattle conducts Mahler’s Ninth
Monday 28th August, 7:00pm – Prom 57 – Fantasy, Myths and Legends
Tuesday 29th August, 7:00pm – Prom 58 – Jon Hopkins with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Jules Buckley
Wednesday 30th August, 7:30pm – Prom 59 – Dvořák’s ‘New World’ Symphony
Thursday 31st August, 7:30pm – Prom 60 – Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra
Friday 1st September, 7:30pm – Prom 61 – Chineke! performs Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony
Saturday 2nd September, 3:00pm – Prom 62 – The Rite by Heart
Saturday 2nd September, 7:30pm – Prom 63 – The Rite by Heart
Sunday 3rd September, 2:00pm – Proms at Perth
Sunday 3rd September, 4:00pm – Prom 64 – Berlioz’s The Trojans
Monday 4th September, 7:30pm – Prom 65 – Bruckner’s Eighth Symphony
Tuesday 5th September, 7:30pm – Prom 66 – Rufus Wainwright – Want Symphonic: Want One
Tuesday 5th September, 10:15pm – Prom 67 – Rufus Wainwright – Rufus Wainwright – Want Symphonic: Want Two
Wednesday 6th September, 7:30pm – Prom 68 – Max Richter: Recomposed
Thursday 7th September, 7:00pm – Prom 69 – Mozart’s ‘Requiem’
Thursday 7th September, 10:15pm – Prom 69a – The BBC Singers and Sofi Jeannin
Friday 8th September, 6:00pm – Proms at Great Yarmouth
Friday 8th September, 7:30pm – Prom 70 – Rachmaninov’s Third Piano Concerto
Saturday 9th September, 7:00pm – Prom 71 – Last Night of the Proms 2023
You can find more details on the 2023 schedule on the official BBC Proms website.
BBC Proms 2023 starts on Friday 14th July and runs to Saturday 9th September. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
