While the core events will be held at the festival’s home venue, London’s Royal Albert Hall, there will also be numerous performances held across the UK, including Derry’s Guildhall and Sage Gateshead.

Fans can expect the usual blend of contemporary and classical musical talent, with the team behind Horrible Histories bringing ’Orrible Opera to the Proms, featuring the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

In addition, contemporary singers Rufus Wainwright, Self Esteem, and Jon Hopkins have also been announced as part of the line-up.

Of course, there'll be plenty to please fans of classical music, too, with international ensembles such as the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Budapest Festival Orchestra set to perform.

Meanwhile, fans can expect the Proms' Last Night celebration, which was scrapped last year because of the death of the Queen, to be in its usual format, with the likes of Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory.

Read on to discover the full schedule of classical concerts coming to you from the BBC Proms this summer.

BBC Proms 2023 schedule

Friday 14th July, 7:00pm – Prom 1 – First Night of the Proms 2023

Saturday 15th July, 2:00pm – Proms at Londonderry: William Byrd

Saturday 15th July, 8:00pm – Prom 2 – Northern Soul

Sunday 16th July, 11:00am – Prom 3 – Benjamin Grosvenor piano recital

Sunday 16th July, 7:30pm – Prom 4 – Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

Monday 17th July, 11:00am – Prom 5 – Bruch’s First Violin Concerto

Tuesday 18th July, 7:30pm – Prom 6 – Sir Stephen Hough plays Rachmaninov

Wednesday 19th July, 7:00pm – Prom 7 – Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony

Thursday 20th July, 7:30pm – Prom 8 – Impressions of Spain

Friday 21st July, 7:30pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead – Self Esteem and the Royal Northern Sinfonia

Friday 21st July, 8:00pm – Prom 9 – Mariza sings Fado

Friday 21st July, 10:00pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead – Yazz Ahmed and Arun Ghosh

Saturday 22nd July, 2:00pm – Prom 10 – Horrible Histories: ’Orrible Opera

Saturday 22nd July, 6:00pm – Prom 11 – Horrible Histories: ’Orrible Opera

Saturday 22nd July, 7:30pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead – Missy Mazzoli, Mozart and Brahms

Saturday 22nd July, 10:15pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead – Voices of the River’s Edge

Sunday 23rd July, 2:00pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead – Reginald Mobley sings African American spirituals

Sunday 23rd July, 3:00pm – Prom at Sage Gateshead – CBeebies: Ocean Adventure

Sunday 23rd July, 7:30pm – Prom 12 – Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony

Monday 24th July, 7:30pm – Prom 13 – Tchaikovsky’s ‘Pathétique’ Symphony

Tuesday 25th July, 7pm – Prom 14 – Elgar’s ‘Enigma’ Variations

Tuesday 25th July, 10:15pm – Prom 15 – Late Night: Moon and Stars

Wednesday 26th July, 7:30pm – Prom 16 – The Hallé performs Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony

Thursday 27th July, 7:30pm – Prom 17 – Orff’s Carmina burana

Friday 28th July, 7:30pm – Prom 18 – Lata Mangeshkar: Bollywood Legend

Saturday 29th July, 6:30pm – Prom 19 – Mendelssohn’s ‘Elijah’

Sunday 30th July, 2pm – Proms at Aberystwyth

Sunday 30th July, 7:30pm – Prom 20 – Daniil Trifonov plays Mason Bates

Monday 31st July, 7:30pm – Prom 21 – Adams, Copland and Skye

Tuesday 1st August, 7:00pm – Prom 22 – Isata Kanneh-Mason plays Prokofiev

Tuesday 1st August, 10:15pm – Prom 23 – NYO Jazz (USA) with Dee Dee Bridgewater

Wednesday 2nd August, 7:30pm – Prom 24 – Felix Klieser plays Mozart

Thursday 3rd August, 11:30pm – Prom 25 – Relaxed Prom

Thursday 3rd August, 7:30pm – Prom 26 – Sibelius’s First Symphony

Friday 4th August, 7:30pm – Prom 27 – Yuja Wang plays Rachmaninov

Saturday 5th August, 7:30pm – Prom 28 – National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain

Sunday 6th August, 11:00am – Prom 29 – Mozart’s Mass in C minor

Sunday 6th August, 3:00pm – Proms at Dewsbury

Sunday 6th August, 7:30pm – Prom 30 – Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto

Monday 7th August, 7:00pm – Prom 31 – Poulenc’s Dialogues of the Carmelites

Tuesday 8th August, 7:00pm – Prom 32 – Holst’s The Planets

Wednesday 9th August, 7:00pm – Prom 33 – Rachmaninov, Mahler-Werfel and Pejačević

Wednesday 9th August, 10:15pm – Prom 34 – Mindful Mix Prom

Thursday 10th August, 7:30pm – Prom 35 – Mahler’s 10th Symphony

Friday 11th August, 7:30pm – Prom 36 – A Space Odyssey

Saturday 12th August, 7:30pm – Prom 37 – Budapest Festival Orchestra

Sunday 13th August, 2:00pm – Prom 38 – Audience Choice

Sunday 13th August, 7:30pm – Prom 39 – Ligeti, Bartók and Beethoven

Monday 14th August, 7:30pm – Prom 40 – Martin Helmchen plays Brahms

Tuesday 15th August, 7:30pm – Prom 41 – Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto

Wednesday 16th August, 7:30pm – Prom 42 – Elgar, Chopin and Strauss

Monday 17th August, 7:30pm – Prom 43 – György Kurtág’s Endgame

Friday 18th August, 7:30pm – Prom 44 – Stravinsky’s The Firebird

Saturday 19th August, 7:00pm – Prom 45 – Mahler’s Third Symphony

Sunday 20th August, 10:15pm – Prom 46 – Manchester Collective: Neon

Saturday 19th August, 7:30pm – Prom 47 – Les Siècles plays Ligeti and Mozart

Monday 21st August, 8:00pm – Prom 48 – Stevie Wonder's Innervisions with Jules Buckley Orchestra and Cory Henry

Tuesday 22nd August, 7:30pm – Prom 49 – Schumann’s Das Paradies und die Peri

Wednesday 23rd August, 7:00pm – Prom 50 – Handel’s Samson

Thursday 24th August, 7:30pm – Prom 51 – Weir, Schumann and Elgar with the BBC Symphony Orchestra

Friday 25th August, 6:30pm – Prom 52 – The Boston Symphony Orchestra play Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony

Friday 25th August, 10:15pm – Prom 53 – Late Night Bach

Friday 26th August, 2:00pm – Prom 54 – Organ Recital with Isabelle Demers

Saturday 26th August, 7:30pm – Prom 55 – Gershwin’s Piano Concerto

Sunday 27th August, 2:00pm – Proms at Truro

Sunday 27th August, 7:30pm – Prom 56 – Rattle conducts Mahler’s Ninth

Monday 28th August, 7:00pm – Prom 57 – Fantasy, Myths and Legends

Tuesday 29th August, 7:00pm – Prom 58 – Jon Hopkins with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Jules Buckley

Wednesday 30th August, 7:30pm – Prom 59 – Dvořák’s ‘New World’ Symphony

Thursday 31st August, 7:30pm – Prom 60 – Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra

Friday 1st September, 7:30pm – Prom 61 – Chineke! performs Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony

Saturday 2nd September, 3:00pm – Prom 62 – The Rite by Heart

Saturday 2nd September, 7:30pm – Prom 63 – The Rite by Heart

Sunday 3rd September, 2:00pm – Proms at Perth

Sunday 3rd September, 4:00pm – Prom 64 – Berlioz’s The Trojans

Monday 4th September, 7:30pm – Prom 65 – Bruckner’s Eighth Symphony

Tuesday 5th September, 7:30pm – Prom 66 – Rufus Wainwright – Want Symphonic: Want One

Tuesday 5th September, 10:15pm – Prom 67 – Rufus Wainwright – Rufus Wainwright – Want Symphonic: Want Two

Wednesday 6th September, 7:30pm – Prom 68 – Max Richter: Recomposed

Thursday 7th September, 7:00pm – Prom 69 – Mozart’s ‘Requiem’

Thursday 7th September, 10:15pm – Prom 69a – The BBC Singers and Sofi Jeannin

Friday 8th September, 6:00pm – Proms at Great Yarmouth

Friday 8th September, 7:30pm – Prom 70 – Rachmaninov’s Third Piano Concerto

Saturday 9th September, 7:00pm – Prom 71 – Last Night of the Proms 2023

You can find more details on the 2023 schedule on the official BBC Proms website.

BBC Proms 2023 starts on Friday 14th July and runs to Saturday 9th September. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

