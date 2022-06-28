From Friday 15th July to Saturday 10th September, some of the best orchestras and musicians from around world will be performing at the beautiful Royal Albert Hall. Whether you snap up tickets or you tune in to listen on BBC Radio 3 or BBC Sounds, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the wonderful music of the BBC Proms.

Few music festivals are quite as iconic as the BBC Proms. London's famous classical music festival is back with an amazing line up of concerts all summer long.

Read on to discover the full schedule of classical concerts coming to you from the Royal Albert Hall this summer.

BBC Proms 2022 schedule

Friday 15th July, 7.30pm – First Night of the Proms 2022

The legendary First Night of the Proms is always an unmissable celebration of classical music. This year, tune in to hear Verdi's Requiem performed by the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus.

Saturday 16th July, 6.30pm – John Wilson conducts the Sinfonia of London

John Wilson returns to the Proms to conduct a programme of Vaughan Williams, Huw Watkins, Bax, Walton and Elgar.

Saturday 16th July, 10.30pm – Radio 1 Relax at the Proms

Presented by Radio 1's Chillest Show host Sian Eleri in celebration of the BBC's centenary, this late night show features hip-hop and rap artist Kojey Radical and others.

Sunday 17th July, 7.30pm – Cynthia Erivo – Legendary Voices

Tony, Grammy and Emmy award-winning Cynthia Erivo performs a programme of show tunes, iconic jazz songs and pop classics.

Monday 18th July, 7.30pm – Bruckner's Sixth Symphony

Join award-winning violist Lawrence Power as he joins the BBC Philharmonic for a performance of Bach, Cassandra Miller and Bruckner.

Tuesday 19th July, 7pm – Vaughan Williams and Tippett – Full Fourths

This evening celebrates Vaughan Williams's 150th anniversary, featuring the BBC Philharmonic conducted by Omer Meir Wellber.

Tuesday 19th July, 10.15pm – Purcell's Dido and Aeneas

Tune in to hear the period-instrument ensemble La Nuova Musica in their BBC Proms debut as they perform Prucell's Dido and Aeneas, featuring the voices of Alice Coote and James Newby.

Wednesday 20th July, 7.30pm – Russian Romance and Icelandic Elements

In this performance, you'll hear classical music made famous by the cinema, including Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 2, as heard in Brief Encounter and The Seven Year Itch, along with other iconic pieces.

Thursday 21st July, 7pm – The Two Scheherazades

An evening centred around the sweeping, romantic Scheherazades by Ravel and Rimsky-Korsakov.

Friday 22nd July, 7.30pm – Music for Royal Occasions

The theme of this performance is classical music and the royal family. Tune in for a programme that includes Handel, Elgar, Britten, Vaughan Williams and more.

Katie Derham presenting the BBC Proms BBC/Jude Edginton

Saturday 23rd July, 11am and 3pm – A Journey into the Ocean

CBeebies presents an underwater-themed family friendly show for children.

Sunday 24th July, 6.30pm – Ethel Smyth's The Wreckers

A semi-staged production of Smyth's larger-than-life opera The Wreckers, featuring the Glyndebourne Festival Opera.

Monday 25th July, 7.30pm – Kazuki Yamada conducts the CBSO

Join the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra for the romantic Rachmaninov Symphony No. 2.

Tuesday 26th July, 7.30pm – Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony

A dramatic programme filled with Bernstein's Candide overture and Tchaikovsky's sweeping Symphony No. 4, featuring the Swedish violinist Johan Dalene.

Wednesday 27th July, 7pm – Sea Sketches

This evening is an ode to the sea, featuring inspired pieces by Carwithen, G. Williams and Vaughan Williams, sung by Elizabeth Llewellyn and Andrew Foster-Williams.

Thursday 28th July, 7.30pm – Brahms's A German Requiem

Featuring Jennifer Walshe's The Site of an Investigation, an original piece that explores 'the psychedelia of everyday life', and Brahms's melancholy A German Requiem.

Friday 29th July, 7.30pm – Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony

This evening's programme contains Brucker's String Quartet and Shostakovich's moving Symphony No. 5 in D minor. You'll also hear a new percussion piece by Canadian Nicole Lizée.

Saturday 30th July, 7.30pm – Puccini's Il tabarro

A concert performance of Puccini's romantic, Parisian-set Il tabarro, starring George Gagnidze, Natalya Romaniw and conducted by Sir Mark Elder.

Sunday 31th July, 11am – Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra

A presentation from the new Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, comprised of recently refugees Ukrainian musicians, this performance features Chopin, Beethoven and Brahms.

Sunday 31th July, 7.30pm – Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring

The classic, evocative Rite of Spring is presented with Tom Borrow on the piano and Martyn Brabbins conducting.

Monday 1st August, 7.30pm – Gaming Prom – From 8-Bit to Infinity

A tribute to the world of gaming, this Proms performance features famous pieces from games like Kingdom Hearts, Shadow of the Colossus and the Battlefield franchise.

Tuesday 2nd August, 7.30pm – Beethoven's Fifth Symphony from Memory

In a unique listening experience, conductor Nicholas Collon presents Beethoven's famous Fifth Symphony played entirely from memory.

Wednesday 3rd August, 11am – Relaxed Prom – Beethoven's Fifth

Another opportunity to hear Nicholas Collon's presentation of Beethoven's Fifth from memory in a more relaxed environment.

Wednesday 3rd August, 7pm – Ryan Bancroft conducts Mahler's Fourth Symphony

This Prom features modern composer Caroline Show, a Romantic Mendelssohn violin concerto and Mahler's Fourth Symphony.

Thursday 4th August, 7.30pm – Shostakovich's Lash Symphony and a Concerto for Theremin

The theme for this evening is geography and identity as John Storgårds conducts a shamanic piece by Kaija Saariaho along with Shostakovich's stirring 15th Symphony.

Friday 5th August, 7.30pm – Semyon Bychkov and the Labèque sisters

An evening of music from the Second World War, played by sister pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque, this programme features a new piece by Julian Anderson, a concerto by Martinů and Rachmaninov's Symphonic Dances.

Saturday 6th August, 7.30pm – NYOGB plays Elfman, Gershwin and Ravel

The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain presents a programme of music from the stage and screen, featuring Danny Elfman's Wunderkammer, Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue and Ravel's Daphnis and Chloe.

Sunday 7th August, 3pm – Leif Ove Andsnes – Mozart Momentum 1

Three iconic pieces by Mozart are presented by the Mahler Chamber Orchestra and pianist Leif Ove Andsnes.

Sunday 7th August, 7.30pm – Leif Ove Andsnes – Mozart Momentum 2

Leif Ove Andsnes and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra return for a long programme of Mozart, featuring soprano Christiane Karg.

Monday 8th August, 7pm – The Tredegar Band joins BBC Now

Described as a "musical fever-dream", Berlioz's Symphony fantastique will transport you out of this world and into the realm of fantasy. Featuring the Tredegar Band and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

Tuesday 9th August, 7pm – Strauss's Four Last Songs and other Romantics

Chief Conductor of the Ulster Orchestra, Daniele Rustioni conducts a dramatic, sensual evening of Wagner, Strauss, Mahler and Schumann.

Tuesday 9th August, 10.15pm – Late Night Prom – the Tredegar Band

The world famous Tredegar Band presents an evening of brassy fan favourites, including Strauss, Vaughan Williams, Philip Wilby and more.

Wednesday 10th August, 7.30pm – Holst's The Planets

A mystical, out-of-this-world evening featuring Strauss, Matthew Kaner and the famous, ethereal The Planets by Holst.

Thursday 11th August, 7.30pm – Thorvaldsdottir, Elgar and Sibelius

The soulful Cello Concerto by Elgar is paired with the mournful Second Symphony of Sibelius. Also featuring the world premiere of Anna Thorvaldsdottir's ARCHORA.

Friday 12th August, 7.30pm – Yuja Wang with the Oslo Philharmonic and Klaus Mäkelä

An evening of high drama featuring the bold Piano Concerto No. 1 by Liszt and the soaring, pulsing Ein Heldenleben by Strauss, conducted by Klaus Mäkelä and featuring Yuja Wang on piano.

Saturday 13th August, 7.30pm – Marin Alsop conducts the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra

The unforgettable Seventh Symphony by Dvořák is played by the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Marin Alsop.

Sunday 14th August, 11am – Haydn, Vaughan Williams, Kaija Saariaho and Beethoven

Another evening celebrating the 150th anniversary of Vaughan Williams, this programme features Haydn, Williams, Kaija Saariaho and Beethoven. Featuring oboist Nicholas Daniel and violinist Maria Włoszczowska.

Sunday 14th August, 7.30pm – Tchaikovsky, Missy Mazzoli and Prokofiev

The Philharmonic Orchestra comes to the Proms with their new Principal Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali for a programme of ballet classics, including Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake and Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet.

Monday 15th August, 7.30pm – Mark-Anthony Turnage, Vaughan Williams and Elgar

English music takes centre stage as soloist Constantin Hartwig takes on Vaughan Williams's Tuba Concerto.

Tuesday 16th August, 7.30pm – Vasily Petrenko conducts the RPO

Conductor Vasily Petrenko joins the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for an evening of Copland, Walker and Prokofiev, featuring Peter Moore on the trombone.

Wednesday 17th August, 7.30pm – Beethoven's First Piano Concerto with Behzod Abduraimov

Get swept up in an evening of waltzes by Ravel, Beethoven and Nielsen, played by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Chief Conductor Thomas Dausgaard.

Thursday 18th August, 7.30pm – Sibelius, Beethoven and Nielsen

Conductor Thomas Dausgaard joins the BBC Scottish Symphony again for a evening of Sibelius, Beethoven and Nielsen.

Friday 19th August, 7pm – Handel's Solomon

The English Concert, a group who specialise in early music, take on Handel's choral work Soloman. Featuring Iestyn Dates, Joélle Harvey and the BBC Singers.

Saturday 20th August, 7.30pm – Ethel Smyth's Mass in D major

Join conductor Sakari Oramo for a presentation of Debussy's atmospheric Nocturnes and Ethel Symth's contrasting, sweeping Mass in D major.

Sunday 21st August, 11.30am – Amjad Ali Khan – Sarod Master

Explore Indian classical music with Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, for a presentation of the incredible instrument the sarod.

Sunday 21st August, 7.30pm – WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne

Cologne's WDR Symphony Orchestra comes to the Proms with a programme of Mendelssohn, Dvořák and Brahms.

Monday 22nd August, 7.30pm – Aretha Franklin – Queen of Soul

An unmissable evening at the Proms, the Jules Buckley Orchestra is joined by vocalist Sheléa for a tribute to the "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin.

Tuesday 23rd August, 7.30pm – Zubin Mehta conducts the Australian World Orchestra

Zubin Mehta conducts the Australian World Orchestra in a programme of Webern, Debussy and Brahms, featuring soprano Siobhan Stagg.

Wednesday 24th August, 7pm – Rattle conducts Mahler's 'Resurrection' Symphony

The big and bold Second Symphony of Mahler is contrasted with Sir Harrison Birtwistle's piece for wind, brass and percussion, Donum Simoni MMXVIII. Conducted by Sir Simon Rattle and featuring Louise Alder, Dame Sarah Connoly and the CBSO Chorus.

Wednesday 24th August, 10.15pm – The Sixteen sings Tallis's Spem in alium

Professional chamber choir The Sixteen offers a late-night programme of choral music from the Renaissance to today.

Thursday 25th August, 7.30pm – Lalo, Brahms and Franck

An organ Symphony by largely underrated composer César Franck. Featuring the 21-year-old violinist Daniel Lozakovich.

Friday 26th August, 7.30pm – Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra with Pekka Kuusisto

Vaughan Williams' famous The Lark Ascending is presented alongside Sibelius and Debussy for a dreamy, calming evening. Conducted by Proms favourite Nicholas Collon.

Saturday 27th August, 2pm and 7.30pm – Earth Prom with Chris Packham

In celebration of the planet, this Prom features the music and visuals from the BBC's Natural History Unit, including music by Hans Zimmer and George Fenton.

Sunday 28th August, 11.30am – Organ Recital – Nathan Laube

An organ recital featuring pieces by Wagner, Franck, Alkan and Liszt, played by soloist Nathan Laube.

Sunday 28th August, 7.30pm – The South African Jazz Songbook

Celebrate music from South Africa as the Proms welcomes the Metropole Orkest. Featuring vocalist Siyabonga Mthembu and Sons of Kemet tuba player Theon Cross.

Monday 29th August, 7.30pm – Bach's Mass in B minor with the OAE

Conductor John Butt returns to the Proms to present "one of the greatest sacred works in the repertoire", Bach's Mass in B minor.

Tuesday 30th August, 1pm – Public Service Broadcasting – This New Noise

The famous London band Public Service Broadcasting joins the BBC Symphony Orchestra and conductor Jules Buckley for This New Noice, an album-length performance in celebration of the BBC's centenary.

Wednesday 31st August, 7.30pm – Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius

An evening of expansive choral music by Elgar. The Hallé Choir, London Philharmonic Choir and London Philharmonic Orchestra join together in this Prom.

Thursday 1st September, 7.30pm – BBC Open Music Prom

This Open Prom offers up a programme of contrasting music on the theme of dreams and memory. Featuring Debussy, Ginastera and Bill Withers.

Friday 2nd September, 7.30pm – Chineke! Performs Beethoven's Ninth Symphony

The Chineke! Orchestra, Europe's majority Black and ethnically diverse orchestra, returns to the Proms for an evening of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony and George Walker.

Saturday 3rd September, 3pm & 8pm – Proms and the ENO at Printworks London: Glass Handel

This piece of performance art meets opera is a combination of Philip Glass and Handel.

Saturday 3rd September, 7pm – Berliner Philharmoniker and Kirill Petrenko – Mahler's Seventh

The Berliner Philharmoniker presents Mahler's eerie and arresting Seventh Symphony, known for its 'night music' movements.

Saturday 3rd September, 10.15pm – Marius Neset and the London Sinfonietta

Norwegian jazz saxophonist Marius Neset comes to the Proms for a late-night set - find out why his music has been called a ‘voracious reinvention of jazz’.

Sunday 4th September, 11.30am – Sir András Schiff plays Beethoven's piano sonatas

The world-famous pianist Sir András Schiff presents a solo concert of three Beethoven sonatas.

Sunday 4th September, 7.30pm – Berliner Philharmoniker plays Schnittke and Shostakovich

Join the Berliner Philharmoniker for an evening of Soviet music by Schnittke and Shostakovich. Featuring Kirill Petrenko conducting and Tabea Zimmermann on viola.

Monday 5th September, 7.30pm – Beethoven, Betsy Jolas and Mahler

A nature-inspired evening featuring Beethoven's The Creatures of Prometheus, Betsy Jolas and Mahler's Symphony No. 1.

Tuesday 6th September, 7.30pm – Nicola Benedetti plays Wynton Marsalis

Violinist Nicola Benedetti joins the Royal Scottish National Orchestra for an evening of Thomas Adès, Wynton Marsalis, Britten's Peter Grimes and Bernstein's West Side Story.

Wednesday 7th September, 11am – Relaxed Prom – Bernstein, Britten and Wynton Marsalis

Benedetti returns for a more relaxed concert.

Wednesday 7th September, 7pm – Beethoven's Missa solemnis

Prepare to be awed by the sweeping Missa solemnis by Beethoven, featuring the Monteverdi Choir, the Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique and conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner.

Thursday 8th September, 7.30pm – Philadelphia Orchestra and Yannick Nézet-Séguin

The Philadelphia Orchestra performs the famous Third Symphony by Beethoven, along with a piece by Samuel Barber and the UK premiere of a piece by Valerie Coleman.

Friday 9th September, 7.30pm – Philadelphia Orchestra with Lisa Batiashvili

Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the Philadelphia Orchestra and violinist Lisa Batiashvili in an evening of Rachmaninov and Chausson that concludes with African-American composer Florence Price’s First Symphony.

Saturday 10th September, 7.15pm – Last Night of the Proms 2022

The Proms comes to an end on September 10th with a rousing programme conducted by Dalia Stasevska, featuring Wagner, Verdi, Elgar and concluding with the traditional Auld Lang Syne.

BBC Proms 2022 starts on Friday 15th July and runs to Saturday 10th September.

