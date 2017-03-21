The three leads are said to have been raking in a whopping $1 million each per episode, and now will take home a meagre $900,000.

This will bring them in line with co-stars Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar who play Howard and Raj. Despite also being regular cast members since the show’s inception, they are only now picking up the same salary as Parsons, Cuoco and Galecki, says THR.

Reports also suggest that co-stars Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) are currently yet to sign up for the next two seasons, but are eventually expected to renew their contracts.

The news comes right after Variety reported that CBS has also given the go ahead for a brand new comedy, Young Sheldon.

Narrated by Parsons, the spin-off prequel will air sometime between September 2017 and August 2018.

Eight-year-old Iain Ermitage, who is already appearing in the HBO series Big Little Lies as Shailene Woodley’s on-screen son, will star as the young genius.