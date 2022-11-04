This is the second time the retailer has teamed up with the kind-hearted bear from Peru and this latest offering is sure to warm hearts.

Fashion brand Barbour has released a super sweet Christmas advert for 2022 starring none other than Paddington Bear.

The seasonal film includes the original Peggy Fortnum illustration style, which has only ever been animated by Barbour.

In the sweet clip, Paddington comes up with a lovely idea for his grumpy neighbour, Mr Curry, showing how a thoughtful present can warm every heart.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Paddington happens across a Barbour shop which displays a Re-Loved jacket, highlighting the brand's latest drive to increase sustainability within the fashion industry. Customers who no longer need their Barbour wax jackets can hand them back to the brand in return for a voucher.

The jacket will then be cleaned, re-waxed and repaired, ready to go to a new home - and the best bit of all, every jacket is unique.

Paddington picks out a unique jacket for his unique neighbour, adding a note that says, "This jacket is one of a kind, just like you," brightening his day and getting Mr Curry right into the Christmas spirit.

The film also contains a lovely reference to the late Queen Elizabeth II. When Paddington heads to the market, he sees a stall selling 'Aunt Lucy's Ma'amalade'.

Paddington became associated with the Queen following an adorable sketch between the bear and Her Majesty for her Platinum Jubilee earlier in 2022 - the film was called Ma'amalade sandwich Your Majesty?. Following her death, those who went to pay their respects at Buckingham Palace and other royal residences left cuddly Paddington toys and flowers in tribute to the lovely sketch.

Paul Wilkinson, group marketing director & MD, USA, Barbour, said of the advert: "We are delighted to feature Paddington in our Christmas film.

"Extending the life of our garments has been at the heart of our brand for over 100 years and through Barbour Re-Loved, a key focus of our Wax for Life initiative, we have been able to demonstrate in a humorous and sentimental way, the importance of upcycling and how much a thoughtful and unique present can mean particularly at Christmas time."

Barbour's advert took over 3,000 hours of work to ensure the design, animation and composition of the final film were perfect.

In support of the festive film, Barbour will be releasing a limited edition Barbour x Paddington Re-Loved jacket, using a unique lining taken from an image from this year's advert. Details about Barbour's Christmas gifts can be found on their website.

Watch the film here:

Read more:

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.