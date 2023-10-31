The TV inmates will be overseen by former prison officers and will live by current UK prison rules, and they will have the chance to talk to their cellmates about their experiences of the justice system and their time as criminals.

So, which famous faces are brave enough to take on this challenge? Read on for all you need to know about the six celebrities taking part in Banged Up on Channel 4.

Banged Up cast

Sid Owen

Sid Owen. Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Sid Owen is best known for playing Ricky Butcher in BBC soap EastEnders. While he has starred in other TV programmes over the years, including Bad Girls and 100 Years Younger in 21 Days, Owen is no stranger to reality TV.

Over the years, Owen has taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, I'm a Celebrity and The Jump.

Neil Parish

Neil Parish. Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Former Conservative MP Neil Parish is another famous face part of the Banged Up line-up.

Parish was the MP for Tiverton and Honiton from 2010 until he resigned in 2022, after he admitted to watching explicit content on his phone in the House of Commons.

Tom Rosenthal

Tom Rosenthal. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Comedian Tom Rosenthal is best known for playing Jonny in Friday Night Dinner, as well as Marcus in comedy series Plebs.

His other roles include Tom in Flat TV, Private Pike in Dad's Army: Lost Episodes and Tommy in Benny & Jolene.

Marcus Luther

Marcus Luther and Mica Ven on Gogglebox. Channel 4

Avid TV viewers will instantly recognise Marcus Luther and his sofa after appearing in Gogglebox since 2018.

In 2022, he and his wife Mica Ben decided to leave the show, and since, Mica has appeared on Celebrity MasterChef.

HRVY

HRVY. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

24-year-old singer HRVY began his career at just 13 years old.

Alongside his music, HRVY took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, coming in second place with his partner Janette Manrara.

Peter Hitchens

Peter Hitchens. ITV/YouTube

Journalist and foreign corresponded Peter Hitchens is currently a columnist for the Mail on Sunday.

Previously a socialist and supporter of the Labour Party, Hitchens joined the Conservatives in 1997 before leaving in 2003.

Banged Up airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday 31st October at 9:15pm.

