Bake Off's Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood get a cake makeover on An Extra Slice
The GBBO judges were baked into cakes on the Jo Brand-hosted BBC2 spin-off series
It's happened! It was only a matter of time. Someone has gone and baked cake versions of The Great British Bake Off judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. And they're pretty darn great.
The discerning duo appeared in all their spongey glory thanks to audience member Zoe Paterson on Bake Off's brand new spin-off series, An Extra Slice, hosted every Friday evening by Jo Brand. Yesterday's episode began the series with a bang as Berry and Hollywood appeared in incredible culinary detail, the latter's famously steely blue eyes even bulging out of his cake.
Hollywood's silvery mane was also accentuated by the mystery baker, although poor Mary's cake incarnation was compared to Margaret Thatcher by studio guest Gregg Wallace.
The MasterChef host was joined by Michelin-starred chef Paul Rankin and comedian Roisin Conarty, along with series five's first casualty Claire Goodwin who described Hollywood as "a disapproving ant with kryptonite eyes".
The spin-off series won BBC2 a decent Friday night audience, attracting 2.05 million viewers (a 10.6% share) to its 9pm slot making it yesterday's most-watched programme away from BBC1 and ITV.
More like this
Offer: Save 10 per cent off a French Pastry and Baking Cookery Holiday in Bordeaux, France, with RT Travel partner Golearnto, on all dates in November 2014
To book: Call 0845 625 0445, or email hello@golearnto.com and quote BAKEOFF.
6 nights from £992pp, for full details please call or follow this link