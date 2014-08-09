Hollywood's silvery mane was also accentuated by the mystery baker, although poor Mary's cake incarnation was compared to Margaret Thatcher by studio guest Gregg Wallace.

The MasterChef host was joined by Michelin-starred chef Paul Rankin and comedian Roisin Conarty, along with series five's first casualty Claire Goodwin who described Hollywood as "a disapproving ant with kryptonite eyes".

The spin-off series won BBC2 a decent Friday night audience, attracting 2.05 million viewers (a 10.6% share) to its 9pm slot making it yesterday's most-watched programme away from BBC1 and ITV.

