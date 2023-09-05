But it was one pair that took everything in their stride, impressed the judges the most and became the Bake Off: The Professionals 2023 winners – Mauro and Daniel from The Landmark London.

The nail-biting finale saw the final three remaining teams battle it out for the coveted title, with the other pairs including Andrew and Raf from Harwoods Patisserie and Annie and Subin from The Dorchester.

While they all demonstrated some impeccable patisserie skills, world class pâtissier chefs and expert judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden crowned Mauro and Daniel the winners.

Announcing the winners, Finden said: "Mauro and Daniel never gave up and that is the key for them to win this year."

Blin also added: "It was a very tough decision, but we are very happy for Mauro and Daniel, they worked their socks off all throughout the competition, and they have been brilliant. You have done well."

After their win, team captain Mauro said: "We worked so hard for this and it’s a dream come true!"

He continued: "The moment we heard our names announced, I just exploded with an extreme shout! After five months of working hard and intense pressure, I was so pleased to win especially as Cherish had been such a great support throughout.

"Benoit also gave us very honest feedback which helped us get to the end, he is a very detailed judge and although his feedback could be uncomfortable at times, it spurred us on and got us to the final!"

Mauro added: "Bringing back the trophy was so exciting, and it has been hidden away for a long time. And now we are going to make an extravagant Showpiece ‘The Guard of Victory’ incorporating our winning tray and that will be on show at the entrance of The Landmark, so everyone can see it!"

The pair work at the five-star hotel, The Landmark London, which can be found in Marylebone. Mauro is the hotel's head pastry chef and Belgium-born Daniel has a wealth of baking experience which spans more than 40 years.

Bake Off: The Professionals can be streamed on All4.

