Best Actor

Ben Whishaw, London Spy
Idris Elba, Luther
WINNER: Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall
Stephen Graham, This is England '90

Best Actress

Sheridan Smith, The C-Word
WINNER: Suranne Jones, Doctor Foster
Claire Foy, Wolf Hall
Ruth Madeley, Don't Take My Baby

Best Supporting Actor

Anton Lesser, Wolf Hall
Cyril Nri, Cucumber
Ian McKellen, The Dresser
WINNER: Tom Courtenay, Unforgotten

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Chanel Cresswell, This is England '90
Eleanor Worthington-Cox, The Enfield Hanting
Lesley Manville, River
Michelle Gomez, Doctor Who

Best Mini-series

Doctor Foster
The Enfield Haunting
London Spy
WINNER: This is England '90

Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker's Election Wipe
WINNER: Have I Got News for You
QI
Would I Lie to You

Best Entertainment Programme

Adele at the BBC
Britain's Got Talent
WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing
TFI Friday Anniversary Special

Best Entertainment Performance

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
WINNER: Leigh Francis, Celebrity Juice
Romesh Ronganathan, Asian Provocateur
Stephen Fry, QI

Best Reality & Constructed Factual

WINNER: First Dates
Gogglebox
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
The Secret Life of Five Year Olds

Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

WINNER: Michaela Coel, Chewing Gum
Miranda Hart, Miranda
Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe
Sian Gibson, Peter Kay's Car Share

Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Hugh Bonneville, W1A
WINNER: Peter Kay, Peter Kay's Car Share
Toby Jones, The Detectorists
Javone Prince, The Javone Prince Show

Best International Programme

The Good Wife
Narcos
Spiral
WINNER: Transparent

Best Drama Series

Humans
The Last Panthers
No Offence
WINNER: Wolf Hall

Best Single Drama

The C-Word
Cyberbully
WINNER: Don't Take My Baby
The Go-Between

Best Soap & Continuing Drama

WINNER: EastEnders
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Holby City

Best Factual Series

The Detectives
Great Ormond Street
WINNER: The Murder Detectives
The Tribe

Best Feature

Back in Time for Dinner
WINNER: The Great British Bake Off
Kevin McCloud: Escape to the Wild
Travel Man

Best Single Documentary

Bitter Lake
Life After Suicide
Louis Theroux: Transgender Kids
WINNER: My Son the Jihadi

Best Specialist Factual

WINNER: Britain's Forgotten Slave Owners
Grayson Perry's Dream House
The Hunt
Rudolf Nureyev - Dance to Freedom

News Coverage

BBC News at Six: Paris Attacks Special
WINNER: Channel 4 News: Paris Massacre
ITV News at Ten: Refugee Crisis
Sky News: From Turkey to Greece

Best Current Affairs Coverage

Children of the Gaza War
Escape from Isis (Dispatches
Jihad: A British Story
WINNER: Outbreak: The Truth About Ebola (This World)

Best Scripted Comedy

Chewing Gum
Peep Show
People Just do Nothing
WINNER: Peter Kay's Car Share

Sport

WINNER: The Ashes
The Grand National
MOTD Live: FA Cup Final
Six Nations - Final Day

Live Event

WINNER: Big Blue Live
The Sound of Music Live!
Stargazing Live: Brit in Space, Tim Peake Special
The Vote

Radio Times Audience Award

The Great British Bake Off
WINNER: Poldark
Making a Murderer
Doctor Foster
Peter Kay's Car Share
Humans

