Best Supporting Actor

Anton Lesser, Wolf Hall

Cyril Nri, Cucumber

Ian McKellen, The Dresser

WINNER: Tom Courtenay, Unforgotten

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Chanel Cresswell, This is England '90

Eleanor Worthington-Cox, The Enfield Hanting

Lesley Manville, River

Michelle Gomez, Doctor Who

Best Mini-series

Doctor Foster

The Enfield Haunting

London Spy

WINNER: This is England '90

More like this

Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker's Election Wipe

WINNER: Have I Got News for You

QI

Would I Lie to You

Best Entertainment Programme

Adele at the BBC

Britain's Got Talent

WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing

TFI Friday Anniversary Special

Best Entertainment Performance

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

WINNER: Leigh Francis, Celebrity Juice

Romesh Ronganathan, Asian Provocateur

Stephen Fry, QI

Best Reality & Constructed Factual

WINNER: First Dates

Gogglebox

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The Secret Life of Five Year Olds

Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

WINNER: Michaela Coel, Chewing Gum

Miranda Hart, Miranda

Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe

Sian Gibson, Peter Kay's Car Share

Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Hugh Bonneville, W1A

WINNER: Peter Kay, Peter Kay's Car Share

Toby Jones, The Detectorists

Javone Prince, The Javone Prince Show

Best International Programme

The Good Wife

Narcos

Spiral

WINNER: Transparent

Best Drama Series

Humans

The Last Panthers

No Offence

WINNER: Wolf Hall

Best Single Drama

The C-Word

Cyberbully

WINNER: Don't Take My Baby

The Go-Between

Best Soap & Continuing Drama

WINNER: EastEnders

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City

Best Factual Series

The Detectives

Great Ormond Street

WINNER: The Murder Detectives

The Tribe

Best Feature

Back in Time for Dinner

WINNER: The Great British Bake Off

Kevin McCloud: Escape to the Wild

Travel Man

Best Single Documentary

Bitter Lake

Life After Suicide

Louis Theroux: Transgender Kids

WINNER: My Son the Jihadi

Best Specialist Factual

WINNER: Britain's Forgotten Slave Owners

Grayson Perry's Dream House

The Hunt

Rudolf Nureyev - Dance to Freedom

News Coverage

BBC News at Six: Paris Attacks Special

WINNER: Channel 4 News: Paris Massacre

ITV News at Ten: Refugee Crisis

Sky News: From Turkey to Greece

Best Current Affairs Coverage

Children of the Gaza War

Escape from Isis (Dispatches

Jihad: A British Story

WINNER: Outbreak: The Truth About Ebola (This World)

Best Scripted Comedy

Chewing Gum

Peep Show

People Just do Nothing

WINNER: Peter Kay's Car Share

Sport

WINNER: The Ashes

The Grand National

MOTD Live: FA Cup Final

Six Nations - Final Day

Live Event

WINNER: Big Blue Live

The Sound of Music Live!

Stargazing Live: Brit in Space, Tim Peake Special

The Vote

Radio Times Audience Award

The Great British Bake Off

WINNER: Poldark

Making a Murderer

Doctor Foster

Peter Kay's Car Share

Humans

Advertisement

Watch the House of Fraser BAFTA TV Awards again on BBC iPlayer