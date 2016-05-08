BAFTA Television Awards 2016 – winners in full
Wolf Hall leads the charge with four nominations – but will the Mark Rylance drama score the major prizes at the British Academy's star-studded ceremony?
Best Actor
Ben Whishaw, London Spy
Idris Elba, Luther
WINNER: Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall
Stephen Graham, This is England '90
Best Actress
Sheridan Smith, The C-Word
WINNER: Suranne Jones, Doctor Foster
Claire Foy, Wolf Hall
Ruth Madeley, Don't Take My Baby
Best Supporting Actor
Anton Lesser, Wolf Hall
Cyril Nri, Cucumber
Ian McKellen, The Dresser
WINNER: Tom Courtenay, Unforgotten
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Chanel Cresswell, This is England '90
Eleanor Worthington-Cox, The Enfield Hanting
Lesley Manville, River
Michelle Gomez, Doctor Who
Best Mini-series
Doctor Foster
The Enfield Haunting
London Spy
WINNER: This is England '90
Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker's Election Wipe
WINNER: Have I Got News for You
QI
Would I Lie to You
Best Entertainment Programme
Adele at the BBC
Britain's Got Talent
WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing
TFI Friday Anniversary Special
Best Entertainment Performance
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
WINNER: Leigh Francis, Celebrity Juice
Romesh Ronganathan, Asian Provocateur
Stephen Fry, QI
Best Reality & Constructed Factual
WINNER: First Dates
Gogglebox
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
The Secret Life of Five Year Olds
Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
WINNER: Michaela Coel, Chewing Gum
Miranda Hart, Miranda
Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe
Sian Gibson, Peter Kay's Car Share
Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Hugh Bonneville, W1A
WINNER: Peter Kay, Peter Kay's Car Share
Toby Jones, The Detectorists
Javone Prince, The Javone Prince Show
Best International Programme
The Good Wife
Narcos
Spiral
WINNER: Transparent
Best Drama Series
Humans
The Last Panthers
No Offence
WINNER: Wolf Hall
Best Single Drama
The C-Word
Cyberbully
WINNER: Don't Take My Baby
The Go-Between
Best Soap & Continuing Drama
WINNER: EastEnders
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Holby City
Best Factual Series
The Detectives
Great Ormond Street
WINNER: The Murder Detectives
The Tribe
Best Feature
Back in Time for Dinner
WINNER: The Great British Bake Off
Kevin McCloud: Escape to the Wild
Travel Man
Best Single Documentary
Bitter Lake
Life After Suicide
Louis Theroux: Transgender Kids
WINNER: My Son the Jihadi
Best Specialist Factual
WINNER: Britain's Forgotten Slave Owners
Grayson Perry's Dream House
The Hunt
Rudolf Nureyev - Dance to Freedom
News Coverage
BBC News at Six: Paris Attacks Special
WINNER: Channel 4 News: Paris Massacre
ITV News at Ten: Refugee Crisis
Sky News: From Turkey to Greece
Best Current Affairs Coverage
Children of the Gaza War
Escape from Isis (Dispatches
Jihad: A British Story
WINNER: Outbreak: The Truth About Ebola (This World)
Best Scripted Comedy
Chewing Gum
Peep Show
People Just do Nothing
WINNER: Peter Kay's Car Share
Sport
WINNER: The Ashes
The Grand National
MOTD Live: FA Cup Final
Six Nations - Final Day
Live Event
WINNER: Big Blue Live
The Sound of Music Live!
Stargazing Live: Brit in Space, Tim Peake Special
The Vote
Radio Times Audience Award
The Great British Bake Off
WINNER: Poldark
Making a Murderer
Doctor Foster
Peter Kay's Car Share
Humans
