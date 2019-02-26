This August, Grande will headline the LGBT+ event at Mayfield Depot as part of her tour, and on Twitter she promised to bring “something a little more special” for the city.

"At Manchester Pride Live we're truly honoured to be welcoming Ariana back to the city to help us celebrate LGBT+ life," said organiser Mark Fletcher.

Grande will begin her Sweetener/Thank U Next world tour in the United States in March and will reach the UK in August.

The first night of Manchester Pride on Saturday 24th August will be headlined by Years & Years, while Grande will be supported by 1980s pop group Bananarama on the Sunday.