Ariana Grande to headline Manchester Pride
The singer is set to return to the city for a "special show" two years after the terror attack at Manchester Arena
Ariana Grande will be headlining Manchester Pride this year, marking the first time the singer has performed in the city since 2017.
Twenty-two people died in the May 2017 terror attack outside an Ariana Grande show at Manchester Arena. The singer returned to the city less than two weeks later to put on the star-studded One Love benefit show to raise money for victims’ families and survivors of the bombing.
This August, Grande will headline the LGBT+ event at Mayfield Depot as part of her tour, and on Twitter she promised to bring “something a little more special” for the city.
"At Manchester Pride Live we're truly honoured to be welcoming Ariana back to the city to help us celebrate LGBT+ life," said organiser Mark Fletcher.
Grande will begin her Sweetener/Thank U Next world tour in the United States in March and will reach the UK in August.
The first night of Manchester Pride on Saturday 24th August will be headlined by Years & Years, while Grande will be supported by 1980s pop group Bananarama on the Sunday.