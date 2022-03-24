On Kathryn's team are Stephanie, Akeem, Amy and Harry, and in a first look it seems like the latter two clash while filming an advert for her pyjama business.

Tonight's The Apprentice final sees a number of fired candidates return to help Kathryn Louise Burn and Harpreet Kaur realise their business proposals – but just because they're no longer in the competition doesn't mean tensions won't still run high.

While Harry appears to be in the director role, Amy doesn't exactly look confident that he's on top of things. Check out the clip below.

In the clip, Amy says: "Harry is just more of a hindrance than being helpful, everything I've told him to do so far he's either made a mess of it or it just didn't get done. I could pretty much do it all myself, I don't really need him."

This is unlikely to be the only time candidates clash in tonight's finale, as the stakes have never been higher for Kathryn and Harpreet, who are both hoping to win Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment.

In a RadioTimes.com poll fans predicted that Harpreet will win, but it was a close call with Kathryn still claiming 43.3 per cent of the vote for Kathryn's 56.7 per cent.

The Apprentice Final airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One, followed by You’re Hired on BBC Two. Watch live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

