The judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the two lowest scoring couples facing the dance off.

This week the unlucky pairings were celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and his professional partner Natalie Lowe and Olympic medal-winning Boxer Anthony Ogogo and his partner Oti Mabuse.

Both couples performed their routines again. Ainsley Harriott and Natalie Lowe did their Cha Cha to Boogie Wonderland from the movie Happy Feet and Anthony Ogogo and Oti Mabuse performed their Paso Doble to Eye of the Tiger from the film Rocky 3 in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition. After the two pairings had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig and Darcey chose to save Ainsley Harriott and Natalie Lowe.

Darcey said: “Both couples did such a great job in that performance and it’s very hard to choose but the couple I would like to save is Ainsley and Natalie.”

Bruno agreed with Craig and Darcey, meaning Ainsley Harriott and Natalie Lowe were safely through to next week. Head judge Len Goodman said that he would have made the same choice as his fellow judges.

When asked by Tess if he had enjoyed his time on the show, Ogogo said, “It’s been brilliant. I want to thank Oti, she has been amazing. I feel sorry for her because she got lumbered with me, I can’t dance and I’ve got a poorly little shoulder. She’s done a wonderful job with me so thank you.”

Oti added: “I’m so proud of him. He has been the best and I think besides being a dance partner, he’s been a really, really good friend. We have an awesome friendship now and I think we will have it for a very long time so I’m really happy.”

Sunday’s results show also featured a performance from Andrea Bocelli, who performed Don't Cry for Me Argentina from the movie Evita.

The remaining thirteen couples will take to the dancefloor once again next Saturday when Strictly Come Dancing returns at 6.30pm, followed by a Sunday results show at 7:15pm, both on BBC1.

Ogogo and Mabuse will join Zoe Ball for a live televised interview on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday at 6.30pm on BBC2.