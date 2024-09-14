However, they cited a need to spend more time with their families as a key factor in the decision to park the long-running format after this year's edition, which concluded in April.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards 2024, Dec explained that the overwhelming response to the hiatus had been one of "sadness" and that they've been feeling the pressure to bring it back.

"Over the summer, I've had a lot of people going, 'Right, you've had a rest now, come on – let's have another series,'" he said.

Ant continued: "A woman on the red carpet said to me tonight: 'Right, that's it now, you've had your baby, get back to making Saturday Night Takeaway!' It's not as simple as that."

The television personalities have not completely ruled out the prospect of more Saturday Night Takeaway, but the hiatus looks set to continue for the foreseeable future – with no clear end point in sight.

"We need a bit of a rest," added Dec. "We've had a lovely, lovely warm reaction, but a lot of people telling us to get back to work."

Notably, this isn't the first time that the show has gone on ice; Saturday Night Takeaway previously took a four-year break between 2009 and 2013, so there's certainly hope that it can enjoy another resurgence some day.

In the meantime, Ant and Dec will still be seen on their high-stakes game show Limitless Win and long-running reality hit I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

