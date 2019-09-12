The two also revealed details of how to get yourself – or someone you know – on the show. The post reads: “Do you want to nominate yourself, a friend or family member to be part of the biggest show on telly? Do you know someone that would love a surprise on live tv? Applications for the 2020 series are now open!"

As outlined by ITV, applications will be open until Friday 3rd April 2020. You can apply to be on the show here.

During the 2018 series of Saturday Night Takeaway, Declan Donnelly was forced to present the last two episodes solo after McPartlin was involved in a road traffic collision in London and subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. After announcing he would step down from presenting duties, McPartlin was then convicted for the offence and was banned from driving for 20 months.

Due to McPartlin's TV break, the presenting pair did not front a Saturday Night Takeaway in 2019. In a statement released in 2018, a representative for the show said: “Neither Ant and Dec nor ITV wanted to compromise the quality of the show, and therefore felt it was better to rest the series next year.

“They will instead bring the show back in 2020, bigger and better than ever.”

McPartlin is also due to return to I'm A Celebrity after Holly Willoughby stepped in for him next year.

Advertisement

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV in 2020