“I think Nick and Simon bonded over the massacre of me,” Holden told the Mirror. “It’s thanks to me he got the job.”

In fact, Holden claims she's wanted a radio presenter on the panel for ages. “I’ve said for years they should have some kind of DJ like Sara Cox or Fearne Cotton.”

Perhaps Cowell should sign her up as an advisor?

Of her own role as a judge, Holden continues to suggest next year will be her last on BGT, completing her decade working on the show: “I just think that 10 years sounds better than 11.”

And she’s got an idea of where she’d go next if she stuck with talent shows: “I’d love to do Strictly. I wouldn’t dance on it, but I’d happily be a judge.”

The X Factor returns to ITV this Autumn

Nick Grimshaw oozes charm and charisma as new X Factor judge