Amanda Holden: "It's thanks to me Nick Grimshaw got the X Factor job"
Britain’s Got Talent judge says Grimmers bonded with boss Simon Cowell over “massacre” of her on the radio
Amanda Holden has decided that Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw has her to thank for his job as a judge on this year’s X Factor.
How might Holden have anything to do with Grimshaw’s career, you may wonder? Well, cast your mind back to earlier this year when Grimmers invited X Factor boss Simon Cowell to play a prank on Holden during his radio show. You may remember Cowell told Holden that she was being replaced by Cheryl Fernandez-Versini on Britain’s Got Talent. Grimshaw giggled away in the background, while Holden – who fell hook, line and sinker – hit the mini bar to recover.
“I think Nick and Simon bonded over the massacre of me,” Holden told the Mirror. “It’s thanks to me he got the job.”
In fact, Holden claims she's wanted a radio presenter on the panel for ages. “I’ve said for years they should have some kind of DJ like Sara Cox or Fearne Cotton.”
Perhaps Cowell should sign her up as an advisor?
Of her own role as a judge, Holden continues to suggest next year will be her last on BGT, completing her decade working on the show: “I just think that 10 years sounds better than 11.”
And she’s got an idea of where she’d go next if she stuck with talent shows: “I’d love to do Strictly. I wouldn’t dance on it, but I’d happily be a judge.”
The X Factor returns to ITV this Autumn
