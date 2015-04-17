Cowell played it well. He called Holden up with some nicey nice questions about the series. Then he hit her with the news that X Factor judge Cheryl Fernandez-Versini would be taking her seat two or three times a week when the show went live. “For the good of the show,” he claimed.

Holden had turned up to the red carpet moments later admitting she’d had to have a vodka shot to calm down. Cowell himself told RadioTimes.com he did feel “terrible” afterwards because she actually believed it.

“I was in so much shock that for once in my life I was completely gob-smacked, very polite and very professional,” Holden admitted. “I didn’t swear and I didn’t slag off Cheryl, it could have been a career ender for me.”

Indeed, Holden stayed quite calm, agreeing that Cowell’s instincts were usually right for this sort of thing.

It seems her loyalty can’t be questioned, with the BGT judge having gone to the trouble of getting Cowell's face inked onto her thigh – with what looks like a Sharpie – for tonight’s interview. Nope, we don’t know either.

See the full interview on tonight's The Graham Norton Show at 10:35pm on BBC1. Britain’s Got Talent continues this Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV