Before she wowed the judges on the dance floor, RadioTimes.com caught up with the Sherlock actor, where she revealed she would be "gutted" if she was the first celebrity to leave the show.

As per Strictly tradition, no couple leaves the dancing competition in the first week, but the heat is on in Week 2.

When asked how she'd feel if she was the first to be eliminated from Strictly, Abbington said: "I would be gutted."

Her dancing partner, Giovanni Pernice, echoed her sentiment and said: "We're not going home, there's no question - we are not the first couple to go.

"Unless something happens, I don't think we'll be the first to go. I will leave the country, I would change careers. I can't imagine going first."

After Week 1, Amanda and Giovanni are in second place with 29 points. They follow Nigel Harman and Katya Jones, who scored a whopping 32 points in their first dance of the season.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 30th September at 6:20pm. The results show will air on Sunday 1st October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

