Alex Jones is returning to The One Show
The Welsh presenter confirmed she'll soon be back on the sofa with Matt Baker
Angela Scanlon and Michelle Ackerley have been keeping her seat warm while she's on maternity leave but Welsh presenter Alex Jones has announced that she's ready to return to The One Show.
Jones, who gave birth to her first child in January, popped up on Friday night's episode to confirm she'll be taking her rightful place beside Matt Baker again from Monday April 24th.
"I’m coming back to The One Show on Monday. Matt, hopefully you’ll look after me because I’ll be feeling a bit nervous. Excited to see everybody, the whole team", Jones said.
However, Angela and Michelle need not hang up their presenting hats just yet, as Alex will only be back two days a week for now.
"It will be hard leaving little Ted, as every parent, I’m sure, understands" she said. "So yeah, I’ll be back on Monday — two days to begin with. We’ll see how we go!"
Good luck, Alex!
The One Show airs on BBC1 on weeknights from 7pm