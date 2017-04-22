"I’m coming back to The One Show on Monday. Matt, hopefully you’ll look after me because I’ll be feeling a bit nervous. Excited to see everybody, the whole team", Jones said.

However, Angela and Michelle need not hang up their presenting hats just yet, as Alex will only be back two days a week for now.

"It will be hard leaving little Ted, as every parent, I’m sure, understands" she said. "So yeah, I’ll be back on Monday — two days to begin with. We’ll see how we go!"

Good luck, Alex!

The One Show airs on BBC1 on weeknights from 7pm