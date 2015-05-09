https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiZOYdyZwZY

Cowell himself told Lewis to audition for this year's BGT – advice that certainly seems to have paid off.

The group cleverly included a Mis-Teeq track (Alesha Dixon's former band) among the medley of songs. Not that she noticed...

OK, she was so excited she defied RadioTimes.com's screen-grabbing skills.

The band, who hail from Essex and are aged 10 to 16, will appear on the live semi-final shows later this month in a bid to perform at this year's Royal Variety Show.

