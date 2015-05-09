Alesha Dixon hits BGT Golden Buzzer for Entity Allstars
Britain's Got Talent judge backs dance troupe Entity Allstars - and there's a familiar face for X Factor fans
Alesha Dixon hit her Golden Buzzer on this week's Britain's Got Talent, meaning dance troupe Entity Allstars will go straight through to this year's live semi-final shows.
The 20-strong team of dancers has a familiar face among them: Lewis Platt. His sister Lauren Platt placed fourth in last year's series of The X Factor, where he joined her on stage as a backing dancer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiZOYdyZwZY
Cowell himself told Lewis to audition for this year's BGT – advice that certainly seems to have paid off.
The group cleverly included a Mis-Teeq track (Alesha Dixon's former band) among the medley of songs. Not that she noticed...
OK, she was so excited she defied RadioTimes.com's screen-grabbing skills.
The band, who hail from Essex and are aged 10 to 16, will appear on the live semi-final shows later this month in a bid to perform at this year's Royal Variety Show.
Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV
