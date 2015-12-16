Top of the wish list list for 2015 is Poldark's scythe-swinging leading actor Aidan Turner, earning over 30 per cent of the final vote.

But it wasn't just Poldark that viewers hoped to find under the mistletoe: Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy made it into second place, with Doctor Who and Jessica Jones star David Tennant just behind him in third.

Downton Abbey's Maggie Smith shared a place in an eclectic Christmas guest list that included actor Benedict Cumberbatch, comedian Catherine Tate and newsreader Huw Edwards.

Doctor Who's Peter Capaldi, writer and actor Mark Gatiss and Martin Freeman completed the festive top 10.

32,343 votes were cast in total, in a 2015 shortlist that featured everyone from Broadchurch star Olivia Colman to Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan.

In the end it was Turner who most people wanted to post a Christmas invite to. Now, what can we offer Aidan Turner to make that festive wish come true?

Your ultimate Christmas Day guest list

1. Aidan Turner (30.8%)

2. Cillian Murphy (8%)

3. David Tennant (7%)

4. Mark Gatiss (5.6%)

5. Benedict Cumberbatch (4%)

6. Catherine Tate (3.1%)

7. Huw Edwards (2.7%)

8. Peter Capaldi (2.6%)

9. Maggie Smith (2.4%)

10. Martin Freeman (2.3%)

