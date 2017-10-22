Alisha Bonaobra, who was unfathomably ditched only to be brought back, nearly took the roof off with her rendition of Bang, Bang, while it was an emotional exit for Scarlett Lee.

Sharon was visibly chocked up when she had to send Kelsey Gill home without ever having had a seat, and arguably the best performances of the night (again) went to Grace Davies and Georgina Panton.

In case you missed it, here are the six Girls who are now just one step away from The X Factor live shows:

Rai-Elle Williams

Holly Tandy

Deanna Mussington

The X Factor: Six Chair Challenge continues next Saturday and Sunday on ITV.