"To come back after so long away and be so warmly received means so much," said Adele, before closing the show with a performance of When We Were Young.

Last night's ceremony, hosted by Ant and Dec, also saw silverware go to Justin Bieber, who picked up Best International Male Solo Artist. The singer took to the stage to perform his chart-topping singles Love Yourself and Sorry.

International Female Solo Artist went to Bjork, while Tame Impala were named Best International Group and James Bay received Best British Male Solo Artist.

More like this

Coldplay – who opened the ceremony – broke records with their fourth victory in the British group category, surpassing the total they had shared with the Arctic Monkeys. It was the band's ninth Brit Award – they picked up their first back in 2001.

Meanwhile One Direction – who are currently on hiatus – were represented at the awards by Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson. The pair took to the stage to collect the viewer-voted prize for British Video of the Year for their single Drag Me Down. "We have the best fans in the world. It really is incredible guys, this award is for you, thank you so much," said Louis.

The Brit Awards were held at the O2 and broadcast on ITV last night.

Check out a list of the night's big winners below:

Advertisement

British album of the year – Adele, 25

British artist video of the year – One Direction, Drag Me Down

International female solo artist – Bjork

International male solo artist – Justin Bieber

International group – Tame Impala

British breakthrough act – Catfish & the Bottlemen

British group – Coldplay

British Single – Adele, Hello

British female solo artist – Adele

British male solo artist – James Bay

Critics' Choice – Jack Garratt

British producer of the year – Charlie Andrew

Global success award – Adele