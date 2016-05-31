"You can enjoy it in real life, rather than through your camera. Can you take your tripod down? This isn't a DVD, this is a real show.

"I'd really like you to enjoy my show because there's lots of people outside that couldn't come in."

Adele has a really good point - but imagine being THAT fan, singled out in a crowd of hundreds and thousands of eager Adele fans as you put your tripod away quick sharp.

And of course, this gem of a moment was only captured and shared because lots of fan recorded it and put it on Twitter...