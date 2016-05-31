Adele gets angry at fan filming during concert: "This isn't a DVD, this is a real show"
The tripod WAS a bit over the top
You don't get to be a record-breaking, world-adored A-list pop singer without being a bit tough. And Adele showed how no-nonsense she really was when she got told a fan to stop recording at her Verona concert.
She said, sounding pretty annoyed: "Yeah, I want to tell that lady as well, can you stop filming me with a video camera because I'm really here in real life.
"You can enjoy it in real life, rather than through your camera. Can you take your tripod down? This isn't a DVD, this is a real show.
"I'd really like you to enjoy my show because there's lots of people outside that couldn't come in."
Adele has a really good point - but imagine being THAT fan, singled out in a crowd of hundreds and thousands of eager Adele fans as you put your tripod away quick sharp.
And of course, this gem of a moment was only captured and shared because lots of fan recorded it and put it on Twitter...