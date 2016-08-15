To celebrate the phenomenon, we created a timeline of their friendship. You’re welcome.

August 2010: The seed of love was planted

Hiddleston and Cumberbatch met when filming Steven Spielberg’s War Horse in 2010. “We spent a summer with Mr. Spielberg and became friends for life,” Hiddleston told ET Canada. In War Horse he played the Captain to Cumberbatch’s Major. Let’s take a minute to imagine them frolicking with the cavalry in Devon.

January 2012: Cumberbatch gushed about his new best friend

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAkLfrlVmCQ

More like this

In a 2012 interview with Empire magazine for War Horse, Hiddleston was asked: “Are you Errol Flynn reincarnated?” But before he could respond, Cumberbatch chimed in with: “I think he is. I mean look at him for Christ’s sake. And he can act. He’s brilliant. He is Erroll Flynn reincarnated. He’s an action man. He’s got the looks. He’s an incredibly talented actor and he’s one of the finest of our generation. And a friend.” Wow.

September 2013: They were neighbours

This time it was Hiddleston’s turn to praise his pal: “Benedict is one of my best friends, we live around the corner from each other in London,” he told ET Canada. Just imagine those street parties...

August 2014: Hiddleston nominated Cumberbatch for the ice bucket challenge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOa7ZjxRuKM



What a lad. And Cumberbatch doesn’t just do it once, but six times. Six. His face the first time is something else – he also gets accosted in the shower, on his bike and when getting into his car with the bucket of ice. That’s a lot of brain freeze for one man to take.

October 2014: They are feminists

Hiddlebatch posted on Twitter in solidarity with Elle magazine’s gender equality campaign. They were among many celebrities – including Emma Watson, Alexa Chung, and Tinie Tempah – to wear the “This is what a feminist looks like” T-shirts. So they’re not just a couple of pretty faces after all.

November 2014: Cumberbatch did a very amusing and accurate impression of Hiddleston

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwpQp-pDS8I



MTV sat Benedict Cumberbatch down on a chair and got him to impersonate Matthew McConaughey, Michael Caine, his bezzo Tom Hiddleston and many more in “The Imitation Game”. The Hiddleston impression is essentially this: “Yah. Oh yah.”

July 2016: We found out Cumberbatch’s nickname for Tom…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8_EQ18gamg

Advertisement

It’s Hiddlebum. His bottom has been the subject of much adoration ever since it made its screen debut in BBC drama The Night Manager. But seeing as the pair have been friends since 2010... who can say when the nicknaming began?