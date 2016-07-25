Benedict Cumberbatch has the best nickname for Tom Hiddleston
Hint: it’s to do with his bottom
“Tom…Tom… Hiddlebum?” was Benedict Cumberbatch's reaction when he was asked about his good friend Tom Hiddleston at Comic-Con over the weekend.
Indeed, Hiddlebum’s behind has been the subject of much adoration ever since it made its on-screen debut in BBC drama The Night Manager. But Cumberbatch and Hiddleston go way back... so who can say when the nicknaming began?
The pair are known for their mischeivous friendship – Hiddlebum nominated Cumberbatch for the ice bucket challenge when that was a thing – and the nicknaming is a very welcome development.
So welcome, in fact, that we took a minute to imagine how great it would be if “bum” was plonked on the end of lots of famous people’s surnames.
Benedict Cumberbum
More like this
Steven Spielbum
And my personal favourite…
Claudia Winklebum
Okay, this is way too much fun.