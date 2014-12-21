A claw-tapping raven steals the show from Rita Ora in first trailer for The Voice 2015
Last year it was a maternity ward, this year it's a singing bird. BBC1's The Voice trailers keep getting weirder...
New coach Rita Ora is upstaged by a bird in the first trailer for BBC1's The Voice 2015.
The clip, which premiered during Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing finale, features new coach Rita alongside returning seat-swivellers Tom Jones, Ricky Wilson and will.i.am.
The star of the trailer, however, is one claw-tapping raven, who rasps along in a bar to rock hit Black Betty (once covered by Tom Jones himself). All four judges sing along with the talented bird, before an unfortunate meal order spoils the party.
The Voice has history when it comes to peculiar promo trailers. 2014's show featured then-coach Kylie Minogue being entranced by a lilting newborn baby, with the tagline "A star will be born".
The Voice 2015 starts Saturday 10th January on BBC1