The star of the trailer, however, is one claw-tapping raven, who rasps along in a bar to rock hit Black Betty (once covered by Tom Jones himself). All four judges sing along with the talented bird, before an unfortunate meal order spoils the party.

The Voice has history when it comes to peculiar promo trailers. 2014's show featured then-coach Kylie Minogue being entranced by a lilting newborn baby, with the tagline "A star will be born".

Advertisement

The Voice 2015 starts Saturday 10th January on BBC1