Piers Morgan hasn’t made many female friends this week. The Good Morning Britain host hit headlines by sounding off against the Women’s March that took place last Saturday, culminating in Trainspotting 2 star Ewan McGregor refusing to make a planned appearance on GMB in protest. Morgan has certainly riled up his co-host Susanna Reid this week so she did what we’ve all been dying to do for, well, forever and gagged him good and proper. It was a welcome relief.

2. Holly and Phil plan to get tattoos

Last time they pulled an all-nighter and presented This Morning in their gladrags from the night before, but this year Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are promising an altogether more dignified approach to their NTA win. While their audience may be longing to see the results of their epic party to celebrate a seventh consecutive victory, the pair joked that they were swapping their now infamous bender for a visit to the tattoo parlour.

"We shamed ourselves last year and so we’re not going to do that again this year," said Schofield. "We’re going to get tattoos."

More like this

We can't wait to see the results of that jaunt on breakfast TV tomorrow morning.

3. The Gogglesprogs kids who just loved Mary Berry

Young Molly and William Edwards were by far the best awards presenters of the evening. The Gogglesprogs stars were having a giggle up on stage with Dermot O'Leary, and things got even better when he offered to take them into the audience to see their favourite TV judge: Mary Berry. Molly and William were then absolutely delighted when Mary went on to actually win the category, shouting her name at the tops of their voices. If only all hosts were so enthusiastic.

4. Larry Lamb and Jordan Banjo reunite on the red carpet

It had clearly been a while since jungle pals Larry Lamb and Jordan Banjo had laid eyes on one another. But after spending a good chunk of last year holed up in camp Down Under, the pair developed a close bond and were quite literally leaping for joy at the prospect of a reunion. So much so that this happened…

Quite frankly our favourite red carpet pose of the night.

5. Mrs Brown’s Boys were NOT booed

Did the audience boo the cast of Mrs Brown's Boys as their nomination was read out? Viewers most certainly thought it sounded as though they had but the booing they heard was in fact part of the clip from the Irish comedy.

Mrs Brown's Boys is recorded in front of a live studio audience, you see, and they don't hold back when it comes to booing the show's less savoury characters.

Might be best to pick a different clip next time though, eh guys? Just to be sure.

But they did have comedy legend Ken Dodd announce their win twice, y'know, to make up for it.

6. Ant and Dec win all the awards

Ant and Dec must be collecting NTA awards in their sleep by now. The duo have won 16 – yes, 16! – consecutive gongs for best presenting, leaving the likes of poor Graham Norton and Mel and Sue looking on enviably. But that wasn’t the only triumph for the ITV pair – Saturday Night Takeaway scooped Best Entertainment Programme and I’m a Celebrity won Best Talent Contest – so by the end of the evening they’d collected so many trophies they couldn’t even carry them. And with a visit to the Palace this Friday to receive their OBEs, they told us backstage after their third win that it was shaping up to be a pretty good week. No kidding.

7. Mary Berry's fist pump as she wins TV judge

Queen of hearts and tarts Mary Berry brought fans to tears with her emotional reaction to her win in the Best Judge category, delivering a lovely acceptance speech.

And as if we didn't love her enough already, she even gave a celebratory fist-pump on her way to collect the award.

Our soggy bottoms are NOT worthy.

8. Graham Norton's genuine look of surprise when he won

The National Television Awards like to do this thing where they shock a TV star with a special recognition prize, and then rub it in with a moving video montage featuring clips of everyone gushing about how much they love them. Graham Norton's featured everyone from his mum to Dolly Parton to Will Smith. The chat show host clearly had no idea whatsoever that he'd be getting the award, judging by his face as he watched the video: so much emotion!

9. Leigh Francis and Paddy McGuinness recreate Dirty Dancing

Advertisement

No, that is not Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. Your eyes do not deceive you. That is Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness recreating that Dirty Dancing lift on the red carpet. Poor Keith clearly drew the short straw – at least he just about held onto his modesty.