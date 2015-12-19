The final four are poised to perform three numbers on Saturday night, before the public votes for the winner (the judges will score the performances tonight, but for guidance alone.) But who will that winner be?

We asked RadioTimes.com readers what they thought and, erm, the results were pretty conclusive.

Jay McGuiness came out on top with a whopping 73 per cent of the vote. The 25-year-old former The Wanted star has been a fan favourite since Week 3, when he surprised the judges and the viewing public with a technically brilliant Jive. And it seems he's still the firm favourite to win the Glitterball Trophy.

Former Georgia May Foote came in second place with 13% of the vote, while EastEnder Kellie Bright came in third place, collecting 9% in a poll of over 1,500 RadioTimes.com readers.

Katie Derham and her professional partner Anton Du Beke, who has made it to the final for the first time this year, look set to leave first during tonight's Grand Final. The Proms presenter garnered just 5% of the vote.

Strictly Come Dancing: the Grand Final is on Saturday from 6:35pm on BBC1