The National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash – 5:45pm, ITV1

Vernon Kay and Fleur East for National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash.

Vernon Kay and Fleur East host this New Year’s TV celebration, which will include live music, exciting performances, and heart-warming surprises.

The big acts set to feature across the show include Craig David presents TS5, Olly Alexander, and Cirque du Soleil, while the show will also shine a light on incredible people who made a difference in 2024.

Black Panther – 8pm, BBC One

Black Panther. Marvel Studios/Disney

This Marvel film from 2018 hit cinemas during the MCU's real golden period, and is thus far the only film in the franchise to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Starring the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, AKA Black Panther and the king of Wakanda, the film follows him as he goes up against Michael B Jordan's Erik 'Killmonger' Stevens. Also featuring stars such as Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whittaker, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, and directed by Ryan Coogler, it is certainly a contender for the best Marvel film, and would make for pulse-racing, compelling viewing this New Year's Eve.

No Time to Die – 8:45pm, ITV1

Lashana Lynch and Daniel Craig in No Time to Die from 2020. Alamy

The most recent James Bond film, No Time to Die, will air on ITV1 this New Year's Eve, giving viewers a chance to re-live Daniel Craig's swan song.

In the film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Craig's Bond is enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica, having left MI6, but when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, he must jump back into the fray, and hunt down a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Also starring in the film are Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes and Ana de Armas.

The Last Leg of the Year – 9pm, Channel 4

Alex Brooker, Adam Hills And Josh Widdicombe in The Last Leg. Channel 4

The Last Leg returns for its annual send-off for the year just gone, with Adam Hills, Alex Brooker And Josh Widdicombe welcoming special guests in the studio including Chris McCausland, Sandi Toksvig, Guz Khan, AJ Odudu, Natalie Cassidy and Josh Pugh.

They'll be looking back at the highs and lows of the past year, with musical performances in store, some raucous debate and even a special appearance from Craig David in a VT segment to be expected.

The Graham Norton New Year's Eve Show – 10:25pm, BBC One

Graham Norton on The Graham Norton Show. BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick

Graham Norton hosts his annual Hogmanay special, with those joining him in the studio including Robbie Williams, promoting his film Better Man, Rami Malek, talking about his West End show Oedipus, Motsi Mabuse, talking about the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, and John Bishop, celebrating a quarter-century of stand-up in his new tour.

The episode will also feature surprise guests, a look back at the highlights of 2024 and stories in the Big Red Chair, while Williams will end the show with a live performance.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s NYE Disco – 11:30pm, BBC One

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s New Year’s Eve Disco. BBC Studios / Bekky Calver

This New Year's Celebration, hosted by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, will book-end the London fireworks display as it is broadcast live on BBC One.

Ellis-Bextor will perform a combination of her hits and some surprise numbers, while she will welcome an all-star line-up of guests as they party into 2025, with plenty of glamour and glitz.

Jools' Annual Hootenanny – 11:30pm, BBC Two

Jools Holland. BBC/Michael Leckie

It wouldn't be New Year's Eve without Jools Holland, and today he will host his Annual Hootenanny, in which he and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra will see in 2025.

This year, Holland's guests will include Kathy Sledge, Roger Taylor, JADE, Jungle, CMAT, Paul Carrack, The Boomtown Rats, Marc Almond, Toby Lee and Ruby Turner.

