Making his Hootenanny debut this year is rock and pop legend Rod Stewart, who will be performing alongside an eclectic mix of performers. The Pipes and drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards will, of course, feature as the clock strikes midnight and we welcome in the New Year.

Read on for everything you need to know about this year's episode of Jools' Annual Hootenanny, including who will be performing.

Who is performing on Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny 2023?

Olivia Dean performing on Later with Jools Holland. BBC/Michael Leckie BBC/Michael Leckie

Helping Jools Holland ring in the New Year in style on the Hootenanny tonight will be:

Rod Stewart

Joss Stone

Olivia Dean

Paul Jones

PP Arnold

Raye

Sugababes

The Mary Wallopers

Ruby Turner

Pipes & Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards

When does Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny 2023 air?

Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny will air on Sunday 31st December at 11:30pm on BBC Two.

The party continues well into 2024 – until 1:50am.

Is Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny filmed live?

Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny is not filmed live, and is usually filmed at some point in December.

Despite being presented as if it is live, with a countdown to midnight, it is pre-recorded.

