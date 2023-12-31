If you're looking for a film during the day, The Jungle Book is airing on BBC One, and if you fancy something that'll have you laughing until the clock strikes midnight, entertainment including The Last Leg of the Year and The Graham Norton Show are available to watch.

Of course, nothing says New Year's quite like tuning in to BBC Two at 11:30pm for Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny, while Rick Astley will be hosting his own New Year extravaganza over on BBC One.

Not sure what to watch or when you'll be able to catch it all? We've got you covered. Read on for all the TV highlights for Sunday 31st December 2023.

TV schedule and listings for 31st December

Songs of Praise: Singing in the New Year – 1:15pm, BBC One

Katherine Jenkins. BBC/CTVC

Katherine Jenkins hosts a musical celebration for New Year's Eve from Sheffield City Hall. Joined by special guests, including Aled Jones, there are favourites hymns to sing along to, including To God Be the Glory, Amazing Grace, Cornerstone and Lord for the Years.

The Jungle Book – 4:20pm, BBC One

The Jungle Book. Disney

Disney's live action The Jungle Book will be a treat for all the family. With voices from Jon Favreau, Idris Elba, Bill Murray and more, The Jungle Book tells the story of Mowgli, who must leave his home behind when his life is threatened by Bengal tiger Shere Khan.

The National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash – 6pm, ITV1

Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon. National Lottery/ITV

The National Lottery's Big Bash will get the party started for those warming up before the clocks strikes night.

Featuring performances by Take That, Paloma Faith, Busted, Becky Hill and many more, the show celebrates the biggest moments of 2023, including the 75th anniversary of Windrush, the UK's hosting of Eurovision and surprise contributions from Idris Elba and Olivia Colman.

The Last Leg of the Year - 9pm, Channel 4

Josh Widdicombe, Suzi Ruffell, Alex Brooker, Adam Hills, Ed Gamble, Judi Love, Seann Walsh and Kiell Smith-Bynoe. Channel 4

Ed Gamble, Judi Love, Suzi Ruffell, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Seann Walsh will join Adam, Josh and Alex for a satirical spectacular looking back at the highs and lows of 2023.

The Graham Norton New Year's Eve Show – 10:25pm, BBC One

Graham Norton. So Television/The Graham Norton Show/Christopher Baines

In his much-loved New Year's Eve show, Graham Norton takes a look back at some of the most memorable events, stories and people of 2023, with the help of some familiar faces.

On the sofa for New Year's Eve is Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Claudia Winkleman and Rob Brydon. There will also be music from Mercury-Prize winners Ezra Collective, who will perform Victory Dance.

And, of course, the world-famous Big Red Chair returns for some classic end-of-the-year stories.

Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve - 11:30pm, BBC One

Rick Astley. BBC/Guy Levy

Pop legend Rick Astley is joined by some special guests for a New Year extravaganza, helping those at home welcome in 2024 as he sings his global hits and surprise numbers.

Jools' Annual Hootenanny - 11:30pm, BBC Two

Jools Holland. BBC/Michael Leckie

Well, it wouldn't be New Year's Eve without Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

Featuring Rod Stewart, RAYE, Olivia Dean, Paul Jones, PP Arnold, Joss Stone, Sugababes, The Mary Wallopers, Ruby Turner and the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards, Jools' Hootenanny will be one to remember.

