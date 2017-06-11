In the first episode, kids as young as eight faced coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones and sang their little hearts out. Here are three highlights:

1. Lil' T performs Skepta's Shutdown

will.i.am's eyes almost popped out of his head when he heard Lil' T launch into Skepta's shutdown. The confident 10-year-old was soon joined on stage by the Black Eyed Peas star himself, who busted out some dance moves in the background. Unsurprisingly, Lil' T opted for his backing dancer as his mentor.

2. Courtney belts out Tina Turner's Nutbush City Limits

Who knew a shy 12-year-old girl could contain a voice like that? Courtney was transformed on stage, delivering a powerful performance of Tina Turner’s Nutbush City Limits which earned her a place on Danny Jones’ team.

3. Jessica R sings Queen's Somebody To Love

Jessica, 13, kicked off the show in style. Pixie Lott said the performance left her "speechless", while will.i.am did manage to find some words: "I think the police are on their way here now. Because you just killed it." All three judges turned for her, but Jessica opted for McFly's Danny Jones as her mentor.

The Voice Kids continues on Saturday 17th June at 7.30pm on ITV