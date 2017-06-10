Courtney launched into a rousing performance of the 1973 Turner track, bouncing around the stage with seemingly boundless energy, much to the delight of Voice Kids coaches Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and will.i.am.

Tina Turner isn't the first powerful female vocalist Courtney's taken on with gusto, though. In 2015 she channeled Adele for the Teen Star singing competition.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ly_x7yQlFf4?ecver=1

More like this

And in 2016 she gave her very best Etta James on the UK Open Mic circuit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhA-ei2uYZo?ecver=1

Could she go on to take The Voice Kids title?

Advertisement

The Voice Kids UK continues on ITV on Saturday nights