If you're a fan of quiz shows and competitions then you're in luck, as there's a Chase Celebrity Christmas Special , Richard Osman's Festive House of Games and the Big Fat Quiz of the Year to catch on today's schedule.

Christmas Day may have now passed but that doesn't mean the fun and excitement stops there. Far from it, as Boxing Day offers up a load of great TV choices, from talent shows and quizzes to returning favourite dramas and comedies.

Meanwhile, The Voice Kids returns for its sixth season, now with added Ronan Keating, and Death in Paradise is back on our screens for a dose of unseasonable sunshine, in its second ever Christmas special.

Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones are also back for more Detectorists, as Andy and Lance attempt to save the club when it's in trouble.

Not sure what to watch or when it's all on? We've got you covered. Read on for the TV highlights for Boxing Day 2022.

TV schedule and listings for 26th December

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - 5pm, ITV1

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett in The Chase. ITV Studios

In this second 2022 Celebrity Christmas Special of The Chase (after one aired on Christmas Day), five of the Chasers don their glad rags to take on the following celebs - TV legend Vicki Michelle, presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, Paralympian Kadeena Cox and five-time Olympic Champion Sir Bradley Wiggins. Bradley Walsh is of course once again on hand to host, as the celebs are seriously tested as they try to win thousands of pounds for their charities.

Richard Osman's Festive House of Games - 7:30pm, BBC Two

Anneka Rice, Brian Conley, Richard Osman, Phil Wang and Scarlett Moffatt in Richard Osman's Festive House of Games. BBC/Remarkable TV/Graeme Hunter

As the second week of festive specials for Richard Osman's House of Games kicks off, tonight's celebrity contestants are Brian Conley, Scarlett Moffatt, Anneka Rice and Phil Wang. They will take on a series of quiz rounds selected by Osman, and will be hoping to secure enough points to become overall champion and be awarded the House of Games Festive Trophy at the end of the week.

The Voice Kids season 6 - 8:30pm, ITV1

The Voice Kids. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and will.i.am are back on the coaching panel for this brand new sixth run of The Voice Kids, which puts talented young singers to the test. They are joined this year by the latest coach, Ronan Keating, while Emma Willis will once again host. The full season of three episodes will air on back-to-back nights, until Britain's youngest singing talent is uncovered.

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2022 - 9pm, BBC One

Death in Paradise 2022 Christmas special. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

Hit murder mystery show Death in Paradise is back, with its second ever Christmas special after last year's went down a storm. This new episode finds the team investigating the murder of a podcaster who was investigating the disappearance of a child. It’s a case that’s haunted Selwyn for many years, and now Neville and the team must lay its ghost to rest. Ralf Little, Don Warrington and the rest of the cast return to star.

Detectorists 2022 Christmas special - 9pm, BBC Two

Andy (Mackenzie Crook) and Lance (Toby Jones) in Detectorists Christmas Special 2022 BBC/Kevin Baker

Five years after they were last seen on screen, Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones are back as Andy and Lance in a Detectorists Christmas special. In this new outing, the Danebury Metal Detecting Club is in trouble as developers are sniffing around, meaning the club will need a miracle to help save the scout hall. However, when Lance manages to secure permission to search ten acres of undetected land, it looks like things could be on the up.

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 - 9pm, Channel 4

Jimmy Carr hosting The Big Fat Quiz of the Year Channel 4

As The Big Fat Quiz of the Year returns once again, question master Jimmy Carr is joined by a panel including Stephen Merchant, Katherine Ryan, Richard Ayoade, Maisie Adam, Jonathan Ross and Rose Matafeo. They will be battling it out to see who can remember the most from the year that has been 2022, as Jimmy is helped out by celebrity question setters including Charles Dance.

