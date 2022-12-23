As always some of the biggest new programmes and specials will be airing on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but in the run-up there's still plenty to look forward to, with 23rd December being a particularly stacked day.

It's the most wonderful time of the year, not just because of all the Christmas festivities, but also because of all the incredible TV lined up over the holiday period.

There are new specials for comedy favourites such as Motherland and Two Doors Down, while things get heated in the Masterchef kitchen and chilling in Count Magnus, Mark Gatiss' latest Ghost Story for Christmas.

Not sure what to watch or when it's all on? We've got you covered. Read on for the TV highlights for 23rd December 2022.

TV schedule and listings for 23rd December

The Weakest Link Christmas Special - 6:45pm, BBC One

Romesh Ranganathan for The Weakest Link. BBC / Alan Peebles

Romesh Ranganathan hosts a festive special of the popular BBC gameshow, with EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy, Absolutely Fabulous' Ruby Wax, comedian Sophie Willan, dancer Wayne Sleep, Cold Feet's John Thomson, Love Island's Tasha Ghouri, singer and presenter Sam Nixon and theatre star Trevor Dion Nicholas at the podiums. They'll be trying to win money for charity in this second Christmas special since the series was revived last year.

Celebrity Masterchef Christmas Cook-Off - 8pm, BBC One

John Torode and Gregg Wallace BBC

In the first of this two-part Christmas themed Celebrity Masterchef special, Gregg Wallace and John Torode will welcome Happy Mondays legend Bez, athletics world champion Iwan Thomas, pop star Josh Cuthbert and opera superstar Lesley Garrett into the kitchen. They will compete against one another to see who can take home the title of Christmas champion and the Celebrity MasterChef Golden Whisk trophy. They will also be presenting cocktails and canapés to guest judge Judi Love, who won 2021's Celebrity MasterChef Christmas competition.

Motherland: Last Christmas - 9:30pm, BBC One

Paul Ready as Kevin, Anna Maxwell-Martin as Julia, Diane Morgan as Liz, Philippa Dunne as Anne, Lucy Punch as Amanda and Tanya Moodie as Meg in the Motherland Christmas Special. BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery

Hit comedy Motherland returns for a Christmas special over a year after we last saw Julia, Liz and the rest of the gang. This special finds the mums (and Kevin) prepping for the ultimate in blended Christmas celebrations. With Kevin and Liz both heading to Julia's for the big day, joining her already full house, Amanda is off spending Christmas Day with Johnny, the kids and Johnny’s new wife Tamara.

The Last Leg Christmas Bash - 10pm, Channel 4

The Last Leg Christmas Special. Channel 4

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker host this special Christmas episode of The Last Leg, and are joined by comedian James Acaster, presenter AJ Odudu and stars from The Great British Bake Off, which is getting its own Christmas special on Christmas Eve. The Christmas Bash will be filled with yuletide treats and festive songs and all of the show's usual honest, upbeat brand of comedy which fans know and love.

Two Doors Down 2022 Christmas Special - 10:05pm, BBC One

The cast of the Two Doors Down 2022 Christmas special. BBC Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

This Christmas special for the hit Scottish comedy series sees everyone enjoying a welcome break at the coffee shop after some busy Christmas shopping. However, when Alan realises he's lost his wallet, Michelle sends him back out into town to search for it so she doesn't have to cancel her cards so close to Christmas. If you're looking for a warm, cosy dose of Christmas comedy, look no further.

Count Magnus - 10pm, BBC Two

Jason Watkins in A Ghost Story for Christmas: Count Magnus BBC / Adorable Media / Can Do Productions / Michael Carlo

Mark Gatiss has got another spooky Ghost Story for Christmas for us, this time called Count Magnus. The half-hour film stars Jason Watkins and MyAnna Buring and is set in 1863 Sweden. It follows Mr Wraxhall, a visiting Englishman whose rummaging through the archives of the noble de la Gardie family takes a sinister turn, as he becomes fascinated by the long-dead founder of the dynasty, the fearsome Count Magnus.

