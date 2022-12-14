The new special will see Alan losing his wallet, and Michelle sending him out on a hunt for it in town so she doesn't have to cancel her cards so close to Christmas.

Fans of Scottish comedy Two Doors Down, rejoice! The show is back for its latest Christmas special, after the sixth season just finished airing on BBC Two.

The festive episode sees the main cast from season 6 all returning and is amongst the BBC's Christmas offerings this year, but when is it set to air and on which channel?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Two Doors Down 2022 Christmas special.

Nadia (Gabrielle Monica Hughes) and Christine (Elaine C Smith) in the 2022 Two Doors Down Christmas special. BBC Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

The Two Doors Down 2022 Christmas special will first air at 10:05pm on Friday 23rd December 2022 on BBC One.

This will be the show's fourth Christmas outing, after specials previously aired in 2017, 2020 and 2021. It will be the first to air on BBC One, as the show usually airs on BBC Two.

What is the plot of the Two Doors Down 2022 Christmas special?

Alan (Graeme Stevely) in the 2022 Two Doors Down Christmas special. BBC Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

The official synopsis for the Two Doors Down 2022 Christmas special says: "As the snow begins to fall, it’s a welcome break at the coffee shop after some busy Christmas shopping.

"Christine displays uncharacteristic generosity when she discovers she has more loyalty points on her card than she expected, while Michelle is annoyed that Alan has lost his wallet somewhere in town. Dismayed at the prospect of having to cancel her cards so close to Christmas, she sends him out to look for it again."

Two Doors Down cast - Who stars in the 2022 Christmas special?

The cast of the Two Doors Down Christmas special 2022. BBC Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

The 2022 Two Doors Down Christmas special was filmed alongside the show's sixth season, meaning the main cast of those episodes are all back for this special.

The official cast list for the Two Doors Down 2022 Christmas special is as follows:

Alex Norton as Eric

Arabella Weir as Beth

Elaine C Smith as Christine

Graeme Stevely as Alan

Joy McAvoy as Michelle

Jonathan Watson as Colin

Kieran Hodgson as Gordon

Jamie Quinn as Ian

Siobhan Redmond as Anne-Marie

Gabrielle Monica Hughes as Nadia

Will there be a seventh season of Two Doors Down?

The Two Doors Down 2022 Christmas special. BBC Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

It has not yet been confirmed whether or not there will be a seventh season of Two Doors Down. The sixth season was previously confirmed alongside this Christmas special in August of this year.

This means fans shouldn't be too worried, as there's still plenty of time for season 7 to be confirmed.

The Two Doors Down 2022 Christmas special will air on Friday 23rd December at 10:05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

