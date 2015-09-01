"I certainly love a boogie and once the music starts I’m usually one of the first out there on the dance floor. Although I haven’t had any formal dance training and something tells me I’m really going to notice the difference."

Boxer Anthony Ogogo seems to be more than a little concerned about a certain Mr Peter Andre:

"My dancing experience is zilch so when I’m watching Peter Andre in rehearsals, I feel like a stiff ironing board and he looks sexy, smooth and is wiggling his hips. Even when we put on our outfits he looked so cool and like a Spanish bull fighter and I stood there in my little baby blue number feeling very awkward."

Crooner Daniel O'Donnell is certain there's one thing he can count on:

"I could have the whole of Ireland come down and support me!"

Athlete Iwan Thomas has absolutely no qualms about the Strictly attire:

"I love all the outfits and won’t need much persuasion to wear any glittery tight tops."

Singer Jay McGuiness just kind of wants to, well, make it to the middle:

"I would like to make it to half-way in the competition and then I can bow out with grace. Anything else is a bonus and anything less then I will try and not mention it."

Radio presenter Jeremy Vine is pretty sure he'll be oh so very polite and let people beat him:

"I would like to get to at least one tense moment in the competition but I am so polite, I will just wave the others past me on their way to the trophy and later think to myself, I wanted that!"

Pop star Peter Andre seems, like us (ahem), to have that Mysterious Girl video in mind:

"I think the competition is more with myself and to prove whether I can still move like I did 20 years ago? Haha!"

Presenter Anita Rani might struggle without a drink:

"My only dancing skills are the ones I think I have in a club or at a wedding when I’ve had a few drinks."

Weather woman Carol Kirkwood has some frank thoughts on who her partner should be:

"I want someone strong because I don’t want to flatten them and ruin their career after the first week."

Forget footwork, actress Georgia May Foote is hoping her secret life as a card sharp will help her out:

"I am [competitive] actually. I’m a bit annoying when it comes to card games and stuff like that."

Call the Midwife's Helen George is looking forward to being swept off of her feet:

"We did learn a bit of swing dancing on Call The Midwife which was really fun and there was a lot of partner work so I got to do upside down lifts so on Strictly I’m excited about being thrown around the room and things like that."

Singer Jamelia's already cooking on gas:

"If dancing in my kitchen counts I'm very, very experienced!"

Broadcaster Katie Derham is also a member of the Kitchen School of Dance:

"Most of my dancing is done in the privacy of my own kitchen or throwing some shapes at a wedding reception, so I wouldn’t say I’m going to be any threat to the professional female dancers."

EastEnders star Kellie Bright has a very specific aim for this year's series:

"The biggest challenge will be my bendiness because I’m not naturally a bendy person and even as a child I couldn’t do the splits so if I can manage to do the splits by the time I leave Strictly I’ll be a very happy lady!"

Presenter Kirsty Gallacher is already pulling out the impressions as she admits one judge in particular is on her mind:

"It would have to be Craig because he’s damning really isn’t he? I don’t want him to say ‘you are a disaster!’"

