After debuting in 2010 as The Million Pound Drop with a prime time slot on Channel 4, the game show moved to daytime in 2018 with a reduced pot of cash in play.

Unfortunately, these changes weren't enough to keep the show on the air and so the series is winding down after 120 episodes in the updated format.

A Channel 4 spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "There are no current plans for The £100k Drop to return to Channel 4. We’d like to thank Davina and the team behind the show for the numerous nail-biting moments.

"Viewers can look forward to a host of exciting new daytime commissions on the channel in 2020 and beyond."

McCall is moving on to become a judge on ITV's new series The Masked Singer, where celebrities perform songs while disguised in zany costumes.

She will join Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and actor Ken Jeong (The Hangover) on the judging panel when the series begins on Saturday 4th January 2020.