A brand new mini-series starts this week on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway called Saturday Knight Takeaway (see what they did there?) where members of The Honoured start going missing. And it's up to Ant and Dec to find out what's going on.

Joanna Lumley – who describes herself as being like Ant and Dec's "younger sister" – shows the boys footage from The Voice UK, This Morning and Dancing on Ice that sees national treasures Tom Jones, Eamonn Holmes and Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean vanishing into thin air.

But who will be revealed as the Big Baddie?

Alongside Lumley is an all-star cast including Judy Murray, Michael Sheen, Emilia Fox and David Walliams, and you can see more of what happens on the 100th episode of Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday 3rd March at 7pm